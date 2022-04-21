Three from league ranked in preseason top 10
The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic might be in the past for high school athletics, but its effects still are being felt.
In the South Suburban Conference, it hit lacrosse hard, with declining participation requiring several co-op varsity programs to be formed since 2021. That includes the league’s first boys lacrosse co-op. Eastview and Apple Valley will compete as a combined team this spring. The co-op will be able to compete on the varsity and junior varsity levels; last year Apple Valley didn’t have a boys JV team.
Combining the Eastview and Apple Valley rosters should make the co-op team competitive, said Lakeville North co-head coach Matt Stonestrom, who previously coached at Eastview.
The South Suburban is down to eight teams in boys lacrosse following the Eastview/Apple Valley merger and Burnsville entering a co-op with Bloomington Kennedy. The Kennedy/Burnsville team will compete in the Metro West Conference and play home games at Bloomington Kennedy High School.
Teams competing for the SSC boys championship this year include Prior Lake and Lakeville North, which finished second and third in the 2021 state tournament. Rosemount, Eagan and Lakeville South remain competitive, and Farmington finished second in last year’s Section 1 tournament, losing to Lakeville North 7-5 in the final.
Here’s a look at the boys lacrosse programs in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:
Eastview/Apple Valley
Coach: Aime Caines.
Last year: Apple Valley 1-13 overall, 0-9 conference; Eastview 6-9 overall, 4-5 conference.
2022 so far: defeated Farmington 12-11 on Tuesday.
Coming up: at Simley, 7 p.m. Thursday; vs. Bloomington Jefferson, noon Saturday (Eastview High School).
Outlook: The former rivals pooled their talent and have several players with varsity experience, including Tyler Jerstad, Jack Marble, Connor Christian and Cole Frost, who played at Eastview last year. Sam Arendt and Alex Gilbertson were the top two scorers for Apple Valley last season, and Arsen Hanushchak played nine games in goal.
Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville
Coach: Ben Kruger.
Last year: Burnsville 7-7 overall, 4-5 conference; Kennedy 7-7 overall, 1-3 conference.
Coming up: vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 6 p.m. Thursday; at Totino-Grace, 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: The co-op will be a member of the Metro West Conference and play home games at Bloomington Kennedy. The season opener can best be described as trial by fire, because Benilde-St. Margaret’s won the 2021 state championship. Burnsville graduated 12 seniors from its 2021 roster, obviously a factor in the merger with Kennedy. Attacker Gabriel Anderson, defender Gavin Lutz and midfielder Jack Machacek, all juniors, are among the Burnsville players heading north to join the co-op.
Eagan
Coach: Bob Felter.
Last year: 5-10 overall, 3-6 conference.
Coming up: vs. Farmington, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; at St. Paul, 11 a.m. Saturday (St. Paul Central High School).
Outlook: Felter, the only boys lacrosse head coach Eagan has had, will try to help the Wildcats rebound from a rare losing season. The top returning scorers are sophomore Sam Simon, and junior Mike DeMarchis, who had 19 and 15 goals last season. Junior Riley Paulus was the team’s top faceoff man and led the Wildcats in ground ball recoveries. Logan Kolehmainen returns in the net, with Keenan Wilson, Lucas Myhre, Griffin Johnson, Cullen O’Leary, A.J. Clark and Nick Cannon are part of a large group returning to protect the goal.
Farmington
Coach: Mitch Grengs.
Last year: 8-8 overall, 3-6 conference; reached Section 1 final.
2022 so far: lost to Eastview/Apple Valley 12-11 on Tuesday.
Coming up: at Eagan, 6:30 p.m. Thursday; at East Ridge, noon Saturday.
Outlook: The Tigers and Lakeville South appear to be the main threats to Lakeville North in the Section 1 tournament. Farmington came on at the end of last season, winning five of six games before losing to Lakeville North in the section final. They’ll look for a faster start this year with a roster that includes a dozen seniors. Senior attack Zach Berg and junior midfielder Tate Rusnacko each scored more than 20 goals in 2021. Senior Tyler Kloeckl was All-America and second-team All-State as a faceoff specialist last year and has signed with the University of Utah. Also back is goalie Hayden Houghton, who as an eighth-grader who played all 16 of Farmington’s games last season.
Lakeville North
Coaches: Tim Roche and Matt Stonestrom.
Last year: 13-6 overall, 6-3 conference; won Section 1 championship; third place in state tournament.
2022 so far: defeated Hastings 10-6 on April 16; defeated Rosemount 8-7 on Tuesday.
Outlook: Lakeville North checked in at seventh in the preseason state rankings, one of three South Suburban teams in the top seven. North has experience almost everywhere on the field. The offense will come from players such as Austin Winship and Leo Piscitiello, who were second and third on the team in scoring last season. Two juniors are competing to take over in goal for the graduated A.J. Preachuk, who won the state’s Mr. Goaltender award in 2021.
Lakeville South
Coach: Hank Marotske.
Last year: 6-9 overall, 3-6 conference.
2022 so far: lost to Bloomington Jefferson 11-4 on April 14.
Coming up: at Rosemount, 7:30 p.m. Thursday; at Eagan, 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Outlook: The Cougars have knocked on the door of the state tournament a few times. Whether they’re invited in might depend on winning close games against conference and Section 1 rivals Lakeville North and Farmington. South played Farmington twice and Lakeville North once in 2021, losing all three by a combined four goals. Top returnees include junior attack Tyler Lafferty (26 goals last season) and senior midfielder David Carlson, who scored 14 goals and was second on the team in ground ball recoveries and faceoff wins. Senior Cameron Benson also excels at the dirty work, leading the Cougars last year in ground balls and faceoff wins.
Rosemount
Coach: Lance Kuehn.
Last year: 10-5 overall, 5-4 conference.
2022 so far: defeated Bloomington Jefferson 7-6 on April 16; lost to Lakeville North 8-7 on Tuesday.
Coming up: vs. Lakeville South, 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: Rosemount defeated 10th-ranked Bloomington Jefferson in its opener, but it’s tough to call that an upset because the Irish likely didn’t miss the top 10 in the poll by much. The Irish have strength returning up front with senior Chase Tuccitto and juniors Matt Dabrowski and Drew Gullickson. Nick Sheedy is a returning midfielder and junior Aiden Sorsoleil was the starting goalie last season.
