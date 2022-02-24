Lakeville teams seeded 1-2 in their section
Eastview and Rosemount advanced past the first round of the Section 3AA boys hockey playoffs Tuesday night, while Apple Valley, Burnsville and Eagan saw their seasons end.
Eastview defeated Eagan 8-0 in a quarterfinal game at Apple Valley Sports Arena. Rosemount also shut out its first-round opponent, defeating Park of Cottage Grove 6-0. No. 1 seed Cretin-Derham Hall defeated Burnsville 6-1 and No. 2 seed St. Thomas Academy beat Apple Valley 8-2 in other quarterfinal action.
Section 3AA semifinal games Friday at Braemar Arena in Edina will have Rosemount playing Cretin-Derham Hall at 5 p.m., with Eastview vs. St. Thomas Academy to follow.
Eastview (16-10) broke open its game against Eagan with six second-period goals. Jordan Brothers scored twice during the period. Tanner Kronberg also had two goals for the Lightning, and Tyler Cords and Charlie Ortman each had a goal and assist. Jordan Larkee had two assists. Jay Svaren made 30 saves to earn the shutout.
Tryg LaVallie made 40 saves for Eagan, which finished 9-17.
Rosemount, which went 1-8-1 from Jan. 22 through Feb. 17, appears to have pulled out of the slump with back-to-back 6-0 victories. The Irish defeated Eagan to end the regular season, then blanked Park in the section quarterfinals. Senior defenseman Carson Liebaret scored twice and had an assist in the Park game as Rosemount improved to 12-13-1. Hans Hedlund also scored twice, and Owen Hendrikson and Caydn Campbell had one goal each. Will Pasch made 12 saves.
Cretin-Derham Hall, ranked first in Class AA by Let’s Play Hockey, scored three goals in the second period to turn back Burnsville (0-24-2). The Blaze’s Eli Wells scored in the first period with assists from Keegan McDevitt and Jackson Strowbridge.
Blaze goalie Pierce Konrath stopped 91 percent of the shots he faced Tuesday. However, Cretin-Derham Hall unloaded a 69-shot barrage against him as the Raiders advanced to the semifinals.
Apple Valley’s season ended at 7-17-2 following the playoff loss to St. Thomas Academy. The Cadets, who have won the last five Section 3AA championships, pulled away with three goals in the second period and three more in the third.
Sam Arendt scored both Apple Valley goals, one in the first period and one in the third. Adam Wiggins assisted on both goals.
The Section 3AA semifinals are rematches of regular-season games. Cretin-Derham Hall defeated Rosemount 3-1 during a holiday tournament in Bloomington, while Eastview won at St. Thomas Academy 2-1 on Dec. 2.
The section championship game is 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3, also at Braemar Arena.
Section 1AA
Lakeville South and Lakeville North are the top two seeds in the Section 1AA boys hockey playoffs and will be at home for their first postseason games Thursday night.
Lakeville South, the 2021 state Class AA runner-up, was a lock for the top seed after going 22-3 in the regular season and winning the South Suburban Conference championship. The Cougars take a 13-game winning streak into their section quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hasse Arena against eighth seed Dodge County.
Lakeville North (19-6) cemented the No. 2 seed with a 5-4 victory Feb. 17 at Hastings, which is the No. 3 seed in the section and would get a rematch with the Panthers in the semifinals if both win their quarterfinal games. On Thursday, Lakeville North is home for a quarterfinal game against Rochester Century (12-10-1) at 7 p.m., while Hastings (20-4-1) faces Owatonna.
No. 5 seed Farmington (8-15-1) plays at fourth-seeded Rochester Mayo (16-5-3) on Thursday. Semifinals move to Rochester Rec Center on Saturday. The team advancing from the Lakeville South-Dodge County-Rochester JM group plays the Farmington-Mayo winner at 11:30 a.m. At 2 p.m., the North-Century winner plays Hastings or Owatonna.
The Section 1AA championship game is 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at Rochester Rec Center.
Lakeville South went 17-1 in the South Suburban Conference, clinching the outright championship with a 2-1 overtime victory over Eastview on Feb. 17. The Lightning, despite being outshot 54-18, held the Cougars scoreless for almost 45 minutes before Tate Pritchard scored to tie the game with 6 minutes, 15 seconds left in the third period. Tanner Ludtke assisted on the Pritchard goal before scoring the game-winner at 2:19 of overtime.
Lakeville North finished 15-3 in the conference, with two of the losses to Lakeville South. In the Feb. 17 game at Hastings, neither the Panthers nor Raiders led by more than one goal, and it wasn’t decided until North’s Griffin Kranz scored the winner with eight seconds remaining. Spencer Braasch, Luke Jech and Kaleb Hurd each had a goal and two assists for the Panthers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.