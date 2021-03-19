Boys hockey playoffs: Cougars, Panthers win big

Irish, Blaze win Section 3AA quarterfinal games
Lakeville South handled its business Thursday night in a manner befitting a No. 1-ranked team – by dominating.
The Cougars barely broke a sweat in their 14-0 victory over Rochester John Marshall in the Section 1AA boys hockey quarterfinals, scoring seven times in the first period as they improved to 16-0-2 overall. South plays Hastings in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hasse Arena in a rematch of the 2020 section final won by the Cougars in overtime.
Lakeville North breezed to a 5-0 victory over Rochester Century in another Section 1AA quarterfinal. Farmington’s season ended with a 7-1 loss at Owatonna. The Farmington junior varsity played that game after the Tigers varsity was sent into quarantine because of a possible COVID-19 exposure.
Lakeville South had a 52-7 advantage in shots on goal against John Marshall and scored four times in the first 7 minutes, 30 seconds. Jacob Gunderson had a hat trick and one assist for the South Suburban Conference champions. Ben Portner had two goals and three assists and Ashton Dahms scored twice.
Hastings was scheduled to play Northfield in the section quarterfinals but received a bye when Northfield had to back out because of COVID-19 exposure.
Lakeville North goalie Skylar Vetter made 10 saves for her sixth shutout of the season as the Panthers defeated Rochester Century at Ames Arena. Junior forward Luke Jech had a hat trick, and Griffin Pehrson and Ben Monson scored once each.
The Panthers play Owatonna in the section semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ames Arena. Owatonna rolled past the Farmington JV in its game Thursday, scoring all seven of its goals in the first two periods.
Luke Rice scored in the third period for Farmington, which finished 3-14-1. According to the school, the varsity team’s potential COVID-19 exposure came not from within the team, but from a previous opponent.
The Section 1AA championship game will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at the higher-seeded team’s home rink.
Section 3AA
Rosemount, Burnsville and Park of Cottage Grove advanced through the Section 3AA boys hockey quarterfinals Wednesday. No. 1 seed and defending champion St. Thomas Academy received a first-round bye after Apple Valley had to pull out of the tournament.
Rosemount and Burnsville play in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rosemount Community Center. STA plays Park in the other semifinal Friday, with the winners meeting in the championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. The higher-seeded team will be at home in the championship game.
No. 2-seeded Rosemount (15-3-1) defeated Eagan 5-1 in its quarterfinal game Wednesday. Two goals by Ryan Roszak and one by Trevor Brumm in the second period broke a 1-1 tie. Luke Levandowski and Ben Peterson also scored, and Brett Carlson, Jake Peterson and Caden Hegarty had two assists each. Joey Hegarty made 23 saves.
Nick Boor scored in the first period for Eagan, which finished 1-15.
Burnsville forward Kade Nielsen scored two goals in the first six minutes as the Blaze held off Eastview 3-2. The goals were Nielsen’s 28th and 29th of the season. Colton Gregersen scored in the second period for the Blaze (9-10).
Sam Groebner and Cody Domgalski scored for Eastview, which finished 5-14.
Section champions advance to the state Class AA quarterfinals March 31 at Xcel Energy Center. The semifinals and finals are April 2-3.
