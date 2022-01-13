Boys hockey: Irish, Cougars headed for SSC showdown

Saturday’s game is for first place in league
Rosemount and Lakeville South will play for the South Suburban Conference boys hockey lead Saturday night.
With the conference schedule approaching its midpoint, Rosemount is 6-0 in SSC games and South is 5-0. Saturday’s game starts at 7:30 p.m. at Hasse Arena in Lakeville.
It is not a two-team race, however. Lakeville North is 5-1 in the conference and Eastview is 5-2 with games remaining against the teams ahead of them.
Saturday’s game will be Lakeville South’s first in two weeks. It wasn’t planned that way; the Cougars were to play Eagan on Jan. 8 but that game was moved to Feb. 10.
Rosemount has played a difficult non-conference schedule that included games against the top-ranked teams in Class AA and Class A. The Irish are only 1-5 in games outside the South Suburban but the victory was 3-2 against Andover, the current No. 1 team in Class AA, at the B.I.G. Tradition holiday tourney.
Rosemount is 6-0 in the SSC after defeating Shakopee 7-3 on Tuesday at Rosemount Community Center. Junior defenseman Jake Toll came into the game with one goal for the season but increased that total to four with a hat trick against the Sabers. All three were on the power play as the Irish converted on three of their five opportunities with the man advantage. Senior defenseman Jake Peterson had a shorthanded goal as well as four assists. He had an assist on each of Toll’s power-play goals.
Will Pasch made 14 saves for the Irish, who outshot Shakopee 53-17.
Rosemount outlasted Eastview 2-0 in a physical South Suburban Conference game Saturday at RCC. Seventy-five minutes in penalties were assessed, including three five-minute majors.
Peterson scored a power-play goal early in the third period after Eastview had been called for too many men on the ice. Owen Hendrikson scored another power-play goal about two minutes later. Hans Hedlund assisted on both Irish goals and Pasch stopped all 24 shots he faced.
Lakeville South goes into Saturday’s game 9-2 overall. The Cougars, the 2021 Class AA runners-up, won their first seven games and were ranked first in the state before losses to Maple Grove and Edina dropped them to No. 3 in the rankings.
Forward Tanner Ludtke leads Lakeville South with 24 points in 11 games. Ashton Dahms leads the Cougars in goals with 12.
Elsewhere in South Suburban boys hockey:
• Lakeville North defeated Burnsville 4-0 on Jan. 8, extending its winning streak to seven games. Caden St. John, Kyle Doll, Griffin Kranz and Spencer Braasch scored for the Panthers, and Zach Enebak had two assists. Finn Jacques stopped 10 shots to earn the shutout. Lakeville North (8-2 overall, 5-1 SSC) plays at Eastview at 8 p.m. Thursday in a key game between teams chasing the South Suburban title.
• Senior forward Alex Lachenmayer had a hat trick and two assists as Eagan defeated Burnsville 6-2 on Tuesday. Dylan Wedward had two goals and one assist and Gavin Goihl had a goal and four assists for the Wildcats, who outshot the Blaze 55-17. Burnsville (0-12-1, 0-7) had goals from Eli Wells and Liam Hull, along with 49 saves from Pierce Konrath.
• Emmett McIntosh and Dominic Pries scored in Apple Valley’s 5-2 loss at Prior Lake on Tuesday. The game was tied 2-2 late in the second period before the Lakers scored three times in less than one minute of playing time. Prior Lake took the lead on a goal with 30 seconds left in the second period and scored two more in the first 26 seconds of the third.
