Class AA runners-up return plenty of talent
Lakeville South rolled undefeated (16-0-2) through the shortened South Suburban Conference boys hockey season in 2021, and now the question becomes, can anybody stop the Cougars from doing the same in 2021-22?
The teams with the best chance of stopping the South express could be Prior Lake, ranked 13th in Class AA last week (Lakeville South was fifth) and unranked but competitive programs such as Lakeville North and Rosemount.
While few will be surprised if the Lakeville schools end up battling for the Section 1AA championship again (South defeated North 7-3 in the 2021 section final), the Section 3AA mix could change considerably with the addition of Cretin-Derham Hall, which started the season ranked second in Class AA. St. Thomas Academy is four-time defending champion in Section 3AA, which also includes Rosemount, Burnsville, Eastview, Eagan and Apple Valley.
Here’s an early look at the eight SSC boys hockey teams in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:
Apple Valley
Coach: Chris Sikich.
Last season: 2-13-1 overall.
2021-22 so far: 1-1; defeated Hopkins 7-5, lost to Woodbury 6-4.
Next game: vs. Lakeville South, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: In their first two non-conference games the Eagles showed a knack for scoring they hope will transfer to the South Suburban Conference grind that begins this week. It was a welcome change from the 2021 season, when Apple Valley scored just 20 goals in 16 games. Senior forwards Devin Britt and Adam Wiggins have led the offensive charge, each scoring five points in the first two games. Goalies Dominic Johnson and Jackson Gilmore each have had one start in net, with Johnson playing in the season-opening victory over Hopkins.
Burnsville
Coach: Steve Beaulieu.
Last season: 9-11 overall; reached Section 3AA semifinals.
2021-22 so far: 0-1-1; tied St. Cloud 2-2, lost to Minneapolis 5-1.
Next game: at Shakopee, noon Saturday.
Outlook: You know that cliche about how hockey teams build from the goaltender forward? It’s the truth in Burnsville, where the Blaze will rely heavily on senior Pierce Konrath. Konrath, who has played on varsity since ninth grade, had a 3.29 goals-against average last season. The Blaze also will look for big seasons from senior forwards Thomas Dundon and Colton Gregersen. Dundon is the top returning scorer from last year while Gregersen, a linebacker in football, can lend a physical presence. Depth could be a lingering issue as the Blaze have only 27 players on the varsity/JV roster.
Eastview
Coach: Aaron Fulton.
Last season: 5-14 overall; reached Section 3AA quarterfinals.
2021-22 so far: 2-1; defeated Bloomington Jefferson 7-2 and St. Thomas Academy 2-1, lost to Centennial 7-0.
Next game: at Farmington, 3 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: Last season was Fulton’s first at Eastview, and having the school year disrupted by COVID-19 certainly didn’t help him get his plans in place. A victory over four-time defending Section 3AA champion St. Thomas Academy was a hopeful sign, even though the Lightning struggled against Centennial less than 48 hours later. Forwards Jordan Larkee and John Kisch were Eastview’s top two scorers last year; both are back this year. Logan Opgrand, Gabe Tritschler, Ben Keefer and Nick Karam lead an experienced defense. Jay Svaren takes over in goal after playing one varsity game last year. Svaren stopped 32 of 33 shots in the victory over St. Thomas Academy.
Eagan
Coach: Todd Carlson.
Last season: 1-15 overall; reached Section 3AA quarterfinals.
2021-22 so far: 1-1; lost to East Ridge 2-1, defeated Roseville 5-1.
Next game: vs. Prior Lake, 7 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: The Wildcats hope they’re on the road to recovery after a rough 2021 season. They allowed only three goals in their first two games, a positive sign because they gave up almost six per game last season. Senior forwards Dylan Wedward and Alex Lachenmayer were the co-scoring leaders last season, while sophomore Cam Roth has three goals in the first two games. Eric Picha and Nick Krahn are returnees on defense. Senior Tryg LaVallie and sophomore Gabe Gleich each have had a start in goal.
Farmington
Coach: Scott Macho.
Last season: 3-14-1 overall; reached Section 1AA quarterfinals.
2021-22 so far: 2-1; defeated Northfield 4-2, lost to Hastings 6-2, defeated Owatonna 7-4.
Next game: vs. Eastview, 3 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: The Tigers hit a bump in the ice against Hastings, but the victories over Northfield and Owatonna reveal potential for a better season. Senior forwards Ryan Holmstrom, Dylan Dodson and Hayden Sanborn were Farmington’s top three scorers last year. Avery Bahn and Tyler Conway are back on defense. Junior forward Zach Dahl has a team-high four goals through the Tigers’ first three games.
Lakeville North
Coach: Jake Taylor.
Last season: 12-7-2 overall; reached Section 1AA final.
2021-22 so far: 0-1; lost to Moorhead 4-3 (OT).
Next game: vs. Rosemount, 7 p.m. Friday.
Outlook: Although the Panthers lost to 12th-ranked Moorhead in their opener last week, it’s worth noting they came back to force overtime after trailing 3-0 just 11 minutes into the game. Senior forward Luke Jech led the Panthers with 27 points last season and junior Kyle Doll was not far behind with 23. Defenseman Zach Enebak, forward/defenseman Jameson Klein and forwards Spencer Braasch, Luke Poehling, Ryan Brodin and Wyatt Albrecht are more returnees on what should be an experienced North team. Finn Jacques takes over in goal after serving as the varsity backup last season.
Lakeville South
Coach: Josh Storm.
Last season: 20-1-2 overall; South Suburban Conference and Section 1AA champion; state Class AA runner-up.
2021-22 so far: 2-0; defeated Rogers 3-1 and Blaine 6-3.
Next game: at Apple Valley, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: A team that comes within an eyelash of the state championship usually doesn’t go into the next season with a new coach, but here the Cougars are. Josh Storm, who grew up playing hockey in Lakeville, takes over the South program after 10 years as head coach at Owatonna. The Cougars are fifth in the Let’s Play Hockey Class AA ranking, which isn’t difficult to understand considering the talent returning from a team that lost to Eden Prairie 2-1 in overtime in the 2021 state final. Start with junior forward and Nebraska-Omaha commit Tanner Ludtke, who scored 50 points in 23 games last season. Ludtke is the only returnee among last year’s top five scorers, but forwards such as Aidan Willis, Ben Portner, Ashton Dahms and Zander Billins figure to benefit from more ice time. Seniors Mason Johnson and Wyatt Sender lead the defense, along with junior Tyler Lafferty. Junior Jack Hochsprung started the first two games in goal and has a .934 save percentage.
Rosemount
Coach: Rick Saintey.
Last season: 16-4-1; reached Section 3AA final.
Next game: at Lakeville North, 7 p.m. Friday.
Outlook: The Irish have gone 80-20-2 under Saintey the last four years and established themselves as a threat in Section 3AA. Their postseason task just got a little tougher with the addition of Cretin-Derham Hall (ranked second in Class AA in preseason) to the section. Rosemount’s top returning player is senior Carson Liebaert, who scored 23 points in 19 games while playing defense. Several other players with significant varsity experience are back, including forward Ryan Roszak (17 points), defenseman Owen Hendrikson (15 points), forward Zach Sweitzer (14 points), forward Logan Heim (12 points) and defenseman Jake Toll (11 points).
