Apple Valley/Burnsville starts first season as co-op
For teams looking to dethrone Lakeville South as South Suburban Conference boys hockey champion, the Cougars’ response is: Go ahead and try.
South returns a number of players that contributed to the Cougars going 17-1 in the league last season. They started the 2022-23 season as the top South Suburban team in the Let’s Play Hockey Class AA rankings at seventh.
However, several other SSC teams, including Lakeville North, Eastview, Prior Lake and Rosemount, hope to have something to say about it. One unknown going into the season is the strength of Apple Valley/Burnsville, which is in its first year as a co-op program.
Following is a glance at the eight South Suburban Conference boys hockey teams in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:
Apple Valley/Burnsville
Coach: Chris Sikich.
Last season: Apple Valley 7-17-2, Burnsville 0-24-2; both teams lost in Section 3AA quarterfinals.
2022-23 so far: 1-2, lost to Rosemount 5-3 on Tuesday.
Next game: at Lakeville South, 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Outlook: The co-op team figures to be more competitive in the South Suburban Conference than either school was individually last year, when the Eagles finished ninth and the Blaze 10th in the league. Apple Valley is host of the co-op and Sikich was the Eagles’ head coach, but about a dozen players from Burnsville signed on with the new team. One of the Burnsville transplants, Liam Hull, scored the game-winner in overtime at Hopkins. Other key players include defensemen Cole Sieben and Nick Lind, forwards Sam Arendt and Jackson Strowbridge, and goalies Jackson Gilmore and Dominic Johnson.
Eagan
Coach: Todd Carlson.
Last season: 9-17, lost in Section 3AA quarterfinals.
2022-23 so far: 1-2, lost to Eastview 7-0 on Tuesday.
Next game: at Prior Lake, 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Outlook: Improving the offense will be a priority for the Wildcats, whose final five losses last season all were shutouts. The early results this season were promising as they scored eight goals in splitting two games at a Thanksgiving weekend tournament in Woodbury. Seniors Gavin Goihl and Gus Gleich are among the top returning forwards. Junior defenseman Keaton Orrey scored three goals in the Wildcats’ first two games. Junior goalie Gabe Gleich saw action in 12 varsity games in 2021-22.
Eastview
Coach: Aaron Fulton.
Last season: 17-11 overall, reached Section 3AA final.
2022-23 so far: 3-1, defeated Eagan 7-0 on Tuesday.
Let’s Play Hockey Class AA ranking: 17th.
Next game: vs. Farmington, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Outlook: The Lightning, who finished fourth in the South Suburban last season, will look to climb higher – and have the personnel to make it happen. They return six of their top seven scorers from last season. One of those returnees, forward Jordan Brothers, leads Eastview with four goals and six points through three games. Logan Opgrand, Nick Karam and Brayden Kaldenbach are returning defensemen. Senior Jay Svaren had a 2.24 goals-against average as the starting goalie last season.
Farmington
Coach: Scott Macho.
Last season: 8-16-1, lost in Section 1AA quarterfinals.
2022-23 so far: 0-2, lost to Prior Lake 4-1 on Tuesday.
Next game: vs. Rochester Century, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
Outlook: The Tigers had only one non-conference game before jumping into South Suburban Conference play Tuesday at Prior Lake. They were eighth in the league last year and are looking for improvement in all phases, including a penalty kill that skated off only 75 percent of all man disadvantages last season. Kyler Schwamb, a University of Minnesota golf recruit, also is a factor on the ice; he was the Tigers’ second-leading scorer last season. Goalies Jack McGregor and Mitch Getting each have started a game. Sophomore forward Jacob Miller scored Farmington’s goal in its loss Tuesday at Prior Lake.
Lakeville North
Coach: Jake Taylor.
Last season: 21-7, reached Section 1AA final.
2022-23 so far: 2-1, defeated Shakopee 5-4 (OT) on Tuesday.
Next game: at Rosemount, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Outlook: The Panthers have a scoring void to fill – their top five scorers from last season either graduated or opted to play junior hockey. But one of their returning players, senior Griffin Kranz, had 13 goals and 23 points in 2021-22. Seniors Wyatt Albrecht and Hayden Konik also return up front. Forwards Tyler Arneson and Josh Wolf each had three points through the first two games. Senior defenseman Gavin Griffin had 12 assists last year. Senior David Gray and sophomore Carter Mayfield are the goalies. Kranz scored twice in Tuesday’s victory at Shakopee and Albrecht’s goal at 1 minute, 16 seconds of overtime was the winner.
Lakeville South
Coach: Josh Storm.
Last season: 25-5, won South Suburban Conference and Section 1AA championships.
2022-23 so far: 1-1, lost to Rogers 3-1 on Dec. 3.
Let’s Play Hockey Class AA ranking: seventh.
Next game: vs. Apple Valley/Burnsville, 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Outlook: The Cougars have a wealth of returning talent including starting goalie Jack Hochsprung, who had a 1.56 goals-against average and seven shutouts last season. Senior forwards Aidan Willis (48 points), Ashton Dahms (42) and Tate Pritchard (32) were second through fourth on the team in scoring. Seniors Tyler Lafferty (24 points), John Novak and Ryder Patterson lead the defense. The Cougars also could have a bit of fire under them to return to the state tournament after going in as one of the favorites before losing to Hill-Murray and Moorhead last March.
Rosemount
Coach: Ricky Saintey.
Last season: 12-14-1, reached Section 3AA semifinals.
2022-23 so far: 2-1, defeated Apple Valley/Burnsville 5-3 on Tuesday.
Next game: vs. Minnetonka, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: The Irish have a history of seeking out tough competition, and they’ll get plenty in December with upcoming games against Minnetonka and Hermantown, the current top-ranked teams in Class AA and A. That’s in addition to the usual diet of rugged South Suburban Conference teams. Senior defenseman Jake Toll and senior forwards Caden Hegarty and Caydn Campbell will help lead the Irish through the gauntlet. Senior Ryker Sabo and junior Owen Durigan also skated regularly on defense last season. Durigan and forward Hans Hedlund are off to fast starts with seven points in the Irish’s first three games. Senior Tristan Fischer and sophomore Cade Denny are the goalies.
