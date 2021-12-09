Lakeville North, Eastview ranked 5th, 6th in Class 4A
The season is starting on time. That alone is cause for high school boys basketball teams to celebrate.
In November 2020 state officials put a “pause” on youth sports – including high school athletics – because of an increase in COVID-19 cases. That came just as boys basketball teams were to start practices. Once the pause was lifted, it led to a shortened preseason and regular season, but the Minnesota State High School League was able to complete its state tournament in April.
This season the schedule is expected to return to what basketball fans are accustomed to – games starting in December, conference races heating up in January and February, and playoffs and the state tourney in March.
Wayzata is ranked first in Class 4A entering the season, no surprise because the Trojans were the 2021 state champions. Three South Suburban Conference teams – Shakopee, Lakeville North and Eastview – are ranked fourth through sixth, and the league promises to be deep and balanced again this year.
With the regular season hitting full speed this week, here’s a look at the eight South Suburban Conference teams in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:
Apple Valley
Coach: Patrick Buchanan.
Last season: 4-15 overall; reached Class 4A, Section 3 quarterfinals.
2021-22 so far: 1-1; defeated Twin Cities Academy/Great River 76-35, lost to Minnehaha Academy 91-64.
Next game: vs. Hastings, 7 p.m. Friday.
Outlook: None of the top five scorers from last year’s team are back. Senior guard Michael Kang has stepped into the scoring void with 16 points in each of the Eagles’ first two games. Seniors Mileo Patterson, Quinn Ewald and Tim Wyandt are returnees from last season. Ewald, a forward, had 16 points and 24 rebounds against Twin Cities Academy, while Patterson had eight points and 10 rebounds against three-time defending Class 2A champion Minnehaha Academy.
Burnsville
Coach: Jonte Flowers.
Last season: 0-19 overall; reached Class 4A, Section 3 quarterfinals.
2021-22 so far: 0-1; lost to Rockford 91-50.
Next game: at Coon Rapids, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: Players the Blaze hope to build around include junior guard Henry Saykeo and sophomore guard Jeremy Sherlock. Both were on the varsity last season, and Saykeo was the team’s leading scorer. Guard/forward Khalif Bettis, who played for Apple Valley last season, led the Blaze with 15 points in their opener against Rockford.
Eagan
Coach: Kevin McKenzie.
Last season: 6-13 overall; reached Class 4A, Section 3 quarterfinals.
2021-22 so far: 0-1; lost to South St. Paul 69-68.
Next game: vs. Minneapolis Southwest, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: If there’s anything to be read into the Wildcats’ season opener, it might be that they’re ready for the next step. They lost on the road by one point against a team that was 19-2 last season and is ranked third in Class 3A this year. Eagan features a pair of dynamic guards in juniors Emmanuel Schmitter and Oscar Khazon. Schmitter had 26 points, 15 rebounds and four assists against South St. Paul, and nailed five three-pointers. Previous Eagan teams haven’t featured a lot of size, but that could change this year with the presence of 6-foot-4 senior Eric Foreman, 6-4 sophomore Jack Hansen and 6-8 senior Ali Jafferi.
Eastview
Coach: Paul Goetz.
Last season: 17-3 overall; won South Suburban Conference championship; reached Class 4A, Section 3 semifinals.
2021-22 so far: 1-0; defeated Chaska 79-69 (OT).
Next game: vs. Eden Prairie, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: The two-time defending South Suburban champion Lightning, 41-7 over the last two seasons, have tossed the keys to senior guard Kenji Scales. The University of Sioux Falls recruit responded with 19 points in last week’s season-opening overtime victory at Chaska. Scales is the only returnee among last year’s top six scorers, but the moment didn’t appear too big for junior guard Dylan Omweno and senior forward Kayser Hassan, both of whom had 18 points against Chaska. At 6-foot-10, senior forward Jamal Ambrose gives Eastview a rim protector who also can contribute on offense; he had 10 points in the Chaska game.
Farmington
Coach: Tharen Johnson.
Last season: 12-8 overall; reached Class 4A, Section 1 semifinals.
First game: vs. Rochester Century, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: The Tigers likely believe they have unfinished business after being forced out of the Section 1 tournament by COVID-19 issues before they were to play Owatonna in the semifinals. Farmington had won six of its previous seven games before having to shut down. Farmington has an abundance of athletes, including senior Kyle Hrncir, who led the basketball team in scoring last year (13.8 points per game) and was the winning pitcher in the 2021 Class 4A baseball championship game. He plans to play both sports at Upper Iowa University. Several members of the football team that reached the 2021 Class 6A quarterfinals also play basketball, including running back/defensive back Rod Finley and 300-pound senior offensive lineman Zach Cochnauer.
Lakeville North
Coach: John Oxton.
Last season: 13-7 overall; reached Class 4A, Section 3 semifinals.
Next game: vs. Park of Cottage Grove at Hopkins High School, 2:15 p.m. Saturday.
Outlook: Although the Panthers graduated their top two scorers from last year’s team, it’s difficult to imagine them not being in the mix for the South Suburban title. Nolan Winter, a 6-foot-10 junior, already is one of the state’s top three-point shooters and has a number of colleges offering scholarships, including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Stanford, Xavier, Oregon State and St. Thomas. Sophomore wing Jack Robison has offers from Minnesota, Wisconsin and St. Thomas. Other Panther returnees include guards Hudson Vaith and R’Moni Warner. With eight players 6-foot-5 or taller, North will have plenty of what basketball coaches like to call “length.”
Lakeville South
Coach: Joe Janquart.
Last season: 13-7 overall; reached Class 4A, Section 1 final.
First game: at Wayzata, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: The Cougars were one step away from the state tournament last season, falling to Owatonna in the Section 1 final. Forward Avery Mast and guard Sam Fliehe, both seniors, will try to help South take that next step. Mast was the second-leading scorer last season with a 12.2 average and Fliehe averaged 7.5. Forward Connor Beauchamp and guard Jackson Ressler also have had varsity playing time. The Cougars aren’t easing into the schedule; their opening opponent, Wayzata, was 19-2 last season, won the Class 4A championship and was No. 1 in the Minnesota Basketball News preseason ranking.
Rosemount
Coach: Lance Walsten.
Last season: 15-7 overall; won Class 4A, Section 3 championship.
2021-22 so far: 1-0; defeated Maple Grove 71-47.
Next game: at Robbinsdale Cooper, 7 p.m. Friday.
Outlook: Last year’s Rosemount team started 2-4 before winning 13 of its last 16 and reaching the state quarterfinals. The question is, will that carry over to 2021-22? Minnesota Basketball News didn’t put the Irish in the top 20 in its preseason Class 4A ranking. But a team with Caleb Siwek, who averaged 20 points a game last season, figures to be dangerous. Siwek had 26 as the Irish drubbed Maple Grove in their opener. Junior guard Anish Ramlall and senior forward Sam Kuseske each scored 13 against Maple Grove. Rosemount graduated several seniors from last year’s team, and its fate could depend on how quickly some newer players fit into their roles on varsity.
