Boys basketball: SSC is deep, talented, competitive

North, South, Eastview among the top-ranked teams in Class 4A
There’s abundant talent in South Suburban Conference boys basketball, and not just on the teams whose highlights regularly air on TV.
Last week’s Minnesota Basketball News Class 4A rankings had six SSC teams in the top 20 including Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Eastview, all of which were in the top six. The rankings will be in flux all season, but what’s not in question is the SSC will remain competitive.
No. 2-ranked Lakeville North has University of Wisconsin commits Nolan Winter and Jack Robison anchoring the lineup. Eastview, a state tournament qualifier last season, has restocked with another deep, athletic roster.
Overlooking South Suburban teams that aren’t as highly ranked could be costly. Rosemount guard Anish Ramlall could be one of the league’s top scorers. Farmington, which was one game out of first in the league last season, is re-tooling around senior point guard Baiden Bean. Burnsville forward Khalif Bettis, who averaged almost 20 points a game in 2021-22, poured in 48 as the Blaze defeated Coon Rapids in their season opener.
Here’s a look at the eight South Suburban Conference boys basketball teams in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:
Apple Valley
Coach: David Collier.
Last season: 5-22, lost in Class 4A, Section 3 quarterfinals.
2022-23 so far: 0-4, lost to Hastings 52-48 (OT) on Dec. 9.
Next game: vs. Minneapolis Southwest, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.
Outlook: Collier, who was an assistant coach at De La Salle for 16 years, is in his first season as the Eagles’ head coach. There are plenty of opportunities for new players to make their mark as the Eagles graduated their top five scorers from last season. Juniors Nati Tizazu and Isiah Ford, along with freshman Jo Jo Mitchell, have been double-figure scorers for Apple Valley.
Burnsville
Coach: Erik Leafblad.
Last season: 3-22, lost to Bloomington Jefferson in Class 4A, Section 3 quarterfinals.
2033-23 so far: 1-0, defeated Coon Rapids 105-97 on Dec. 8.
Next game: at Chaska, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
Outlook: Leafblad, formerly a Blaze assistant coach, takes over a team with some experience. Returnees include Khalif Bettis, who averaged a team-high 19.8 points last season, and Henry Saykeo, who averaged about 13. Bettis exploded for 48 in the season-opening victory over Coon Rapids. Guards J.T. Thornton (a Lakeville North transfer), Jeremy Sherlock also figure into the rotation, as does 7-0 junior center Henry Buchanan.
Eagan
Coach: Kevin McKenzie.
Last season: 7-20, lost to Rosemount in Class 4A, Section 3 quarterfinals.
2022-23 so far: 2-1, lost to Minneapolis Southwest 76-57 on Tuesday.
Next game: vs. St. Thomas Academy, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: Returnees Emmanuel Schmitter, Oscar Khazon and Austin Carruthers should give the Wildcats productive guard play. Schmitter led the team in scoring last season with a 16.1 average. Junior forward Jack Hansen gives Eagan strength near the basket, and junior guard Max Buslee is another scoring option. Ninth-grader Alex Schroepfer had eight points and nine rebounds in a Dec. 10 victory over Minneapolis Washburn.
Eastview
Coach: Paul Goetz.
Last season: 23-8, Class 4A, Section 3 champion, fourth in state tournament.
2022-23 so far: 1-1, defeated 81-75 on Dec. 10.
Minnesota Basketball News Class 4A ranking: sixth.
Next game: at Osseo, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
Outlook: Graduating four of the top five scorers from a team that reached the state tournament would suggest a rebuilding season. Not at Eastview, which is reloading. Several Lightning players have been waiting for their chance to have bigger roles. Jonathan Mekonnen, a 6-8 junior who played mostly on junior varsity last year, scored 22 points as Eastview defeated fourth-ranked Wayzata at the Breakdown Tip Off Classic. Seniors Dylan Omweno and Elias Batala are a strong guard tandem. Chet Kloss, Mario Adams and Myles Adams, all 6-6, add strength and versatility at forward.
Farmington
Coach: Tharen Johnson.
Last season: 21-8, reached Class 4A, Section 1 final.
2022-23 so far: 2-1, defeated Bloomington Jefferson 72-67 on Dec. 8.
Minnesota Basketball News Class 4A ranking: 20th.
Next game: vs. Eden Prairie, 7 p.m. Friday.
Outlook: Underclassmen are prevalent on the Tigers’ roster but senior leadership still is present – most notably, point guard Baiden Bean, who’s averaging a team-high 17.7 points a game. Two other seniors, Robert Conover and Connor Todd, average 11.7 and 9.5. The strong group of underclassmen include sophomore Nik Domier, averaging 9.3 points, and 6-6 junior Brandon Hrncir, averaging 13.7.
Lakeville North
Coach: John Oxton.
Last season: 19-9, reached Class 4A, Section 1 semifinals.
2022-23 so far: 3-0, defeated Wayzata 67-58 on Tuesday.
Minnesota Basketball News Class 4A ranking: second.
Next game: vs. Park Center at Osseo High School, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
Outlook: University of Wisconsin commits Nolan Winter and Jack Robison understandably attract a lot of attention, but they’re not the whole show for the Panthers. Senior guard Hudson Vaith helped spark a rally against Totino-Grace at the Breakdown Tip Off Classic and finished with 17 points. Senior guards Matt Drake and Austin Winship and senior forward Erik Ryan and Jace Hernandez are some of the other key players on a North roster that boasts plenty of depth.
Lakeville South
Coach: Joe Janquart.
Last season: 17-11, reached Class 4A, Section 1 semifinals.
2022-23 so far: 2-2, lost to Edina 55-47 on Tuesday.
Minnesota Basketball News Class 4A ranking: third.
Next game: at St. Michael-Albertville, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.
Outlook: The Cougars got a lot of people’s attention when they defeated Wayzata 45-43 in their season opener on Joe Hager’s tip-in as time expired. Losses to Andover and Edina probably will cost the Cougars a few spots in the state rankings, but they’re not to be overlooked with a group that includes returning guards Marley Baah-Yeboah and Jackson Ressler. Baah-Yeboah is averaging 17 points and Ressler 12 through South’s first three games. Emerging players for South include juniors Hager, DaMarcus Burks and Lauson Schmidt.
Rosemount
Coach: Lance Walsten.
Last season: 17-11, reached Class 4A, Section 3 semifinals.
2022-23 so far: 1-2, defeated Bloomington Jefferson 62-50 on Tuesday.
Minnesota Basketball News Class 4A ranking: 15th.
Next game: at Prior Lake, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Outlook: The Irish won’t panic over losing their first two games by a combined five points. They have one of the South Suburban Conference’s top returnees in senior guard Anish Ramlall, who averaged almost 15 points a game last season. Ramlall scored 28 in the season opener against Maple Grove and 24 against Bloomington Jefferson on Tuesday. Carter Theisen, a 6-5 forward, also returns. Kyson Leenderts, a 6-7 junior forward, also will be in the rotation, as will returning senior guards Will Harder and Will Priest.
