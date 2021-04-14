Several local players will be part of the 39th annual Minnesota High School All-Star Basketball Series on Saturday at Forest Lake High School.
Forty of the state’s top senior boys players will be grouped into four teams. Eastview forward Henry Shannon III will be on the Green all-star team, Lakeville South guard Reid Patterson will play for the Gold team and Lakeville North guard Will Blascziek will be on the Blue team.
A preliminary game Saturday morning will determine matchups for the afternoon doubleheader, with games at 1:30 and 3:05 p.m.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, there will be no public ticket sales for the games. Each participant will receive five passes for the afternoon games. Organizers were working on options to have the games livestreamed.
