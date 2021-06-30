Local athletes ready for their medal pursuit
In less than four weeks athletes from across the world will march into Japan National Stadium for an Olympics that was delayed for a year but, at least for now, are expected to happen.
Still called the 2020 Olympics even though they’re happening in 2021, the event’s opening ceremonies are scheduled July 23 in Tokyo. Because of effects from the global pandemic, things will look markedly different. The Japanese government and Olympic leadership is capping attendance at Olympic events at 10,000 (or 50 percent of capacity if that figure is less than 10,000). That group likely will not include family members of most of the qualifiers; in March it was announced overseas spectators would not be permitted.
But every event will be broadcast on one platform or another (NBC is the U.S. television rights-holder), and Minnesota athletes will be prominent. Here’s a look at athletes with ties to the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area who are headed to Tokyo:
Qualifiers
Gable Steveson, Apple Valley, men’s freestyle wrestling
• Qualified by winning 125-kilogram (heavyweight) class at U.S. Olympic Trials.
• Reigning NCAA 285-pound champion for University of Minnesota; has 67-2 collegiate record.
• Won four individual state championships at Apple Valley High School. Completed his high school career in 2018 with a 173-match winning streak.
• First male athlete from his high school to qualify for an Olympics (three females have done so).
• Has won two Cadet World Championships and one Junior World Championship.
• Round-of-16 matches in the 125 kg tournament are scheduled Aug. 4 with the medal round Aug. 6.
Regan Smith, Lakeville, women’s swimming
• Qualified in 100-meter backstroke (first at U.S. Olympic Trials) and 200-meter butterfly (second at Trials).
• Strong possibility she will swim backstroke leg for U.S. team in Olympic medley relay. Smith swam on the U.S. relay that finished first in that event at the world championships in 2019.
• Set world record in 100 backstroke in 2019 and held it until June 13, when Kaylee McKeown broke it at the Australian Olympic Trials.
• World record holder in 200 backstroke but finished third in the event at the U.S. Trials (the top two advance to the Olympics).
• Holds numerous state, national and world age-group swimming records. National Swimmer of the Year in 13-14 female age group in 2016.
• First Lakeville native to qualify for Olympics since Elisabeth Bachman in volleyball in 2004.
• Finals in the women’s 100 backstroke are July 26. The 200 butterfly finals are July 28 and the medley relay finals are July 31.
Payton Otterdahl, Rosemount, men’s shot put
• Qualified by finishing third at U.S. Olympic Trials with career-best 71 feet, 11 inches. Won his berth by 1 inch over a 2016 Olympic qualifier.
• Competed for North Dakota State from 2014-19, winning NCAA indoor championships in shot put and discus in his senior year. In outdoor NCAA nationals his senior year, he was second in discus and fourth in shot put.
• Competes professionally but still trains at NDSU, where he’s a volunteer assistant men’s track and field coach.
• Won Class AA shot put and discus championships in 2014, his senior year at Rosemount High School. Also played football and wrestled.
• Has two younger brothers, Trevor and Max, who also threw shot put and discus at Rosemount and followed Payton to NDSU. Max duplicated Payton’s feat of winning Class AA shot and discus championships his senior year (2019).
• The men’s Olympic shot put competition will be Aug. 3-4.
Patrick Sunderman, Farmington, smallbore rifle
• Advanced in men’s 50-meter three-position competition. U.S. Trials took place in two phases, starting in 2019 and concluding in May in Fort Benning, Georgia.
• A 2012 graduate of Farmington High School and 2016 graduate of West Virginia University, where he earned a degree in sport psychology.
• He’s on active duty as a sergeant in the U.S. Army, assigned to the Army Marksmanship Unit as a shooter and instructor.
• West Virginia rifle team won four NCAA championships while he was there.
• Was second in a World Cup team event earlier this year in India for his first international medal.
• The three-position men’s finals are Aug. 2.
Volleyball alternate
Former Burnsville High School and University of Minnesota player Tori Dixon is an alternate for the U.S. women’s Olympic volleyball team.
Dixon, also an alternate for the 2016 Olympic team, is one of three Minnesotans on the alternate list, Hannah Tapp of Stewartville and Sarah Wilhite Parsons of Eden Prairie being the others.
Making the roster was Edina native Jordan Thompson, an opposite hitter. Thompson played high school volleyball at Edina and college volleyball at the University of Cincinnati. She’s also a former member of the Burnsville-based Northern Lights club program.
Paralympics
Tokyo is the site of the 2020 Summer Paralympics, also pushed back a year because of the pandemic. This year’s Paralympics will run Aug. 24 through Sept. 5.
Summer Paralympic qualifiers include Mallory Weggemann of Eagan (swimming), Ian Seidenfeld of Lakeville (table tennis) and Josh Cinnamo of Lakeville (shot put).
