Roseth scores nine goals in CI Division final
If Caden Roseth has the puck on his stick in the offensive zone, it’s soon to be headed toward the net. And that shoot-first mentality is exactly what the Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville Blazing Cats want.
Roseth’s gift for scoring goals has been a game-changer for more than one Blazing Cats team. On March 18 the junior scored nine times as the Blazing Cats beat defending champion New Prague 15-6 in the state adapted floor hockey CI Division tournament March 18 in Bloomington.
New Prague, host school of a co-op that includes Tri-City United, Le Sueur-Henderson, Belle Plaine and Jordan, defeated the Blazing Cats in last year’s state championship game, and also beat them 8-2 in the regular season.
At the state tournament, Blazing Cats coach David Diehl thought it could be different because his team had its full roster available.
“We were down three players (because of illness) when we played them the first time this season,” Diehl said. “Having those extra players allowed us to have Caden on the offensive side and somebody else at center to get him the puck. And we had a stronger defense because of those players being back.”
Center is a vital position in adapted floor hockey because it requires a player with good puck control skills, which is why Roseth was there when the Blazing Cats were missing some players. But it’s more of a playmaking position than goal-scoring position. With the Blazing Cats at full strength in the state tournament, it freed Roseth to return to wing and focus on what he does best – scoring goals.
He scored two of his team’s first three goals as the Blazing Cats took the lead. It was 6-5 early in the second period before the Blazing Cats scored the final six goals of the period to take command. Roseth had five of his nine goals in the second period.
“I have good teammates, and we’ve gotten a lot of practice,” Roseth said about his championship game performance.
Riley Deutsch had three goals in the championship game for the Blazing Cats, who finished 10-1. Clarke Ruhland scored twice.
The loss was the first in two seasons for New Prague, which had dominated CI Division floor hockey. “I think our players were hoping to get another chance at New Prague, so it was good that we got to play them in the championship game, and it worked out for us,” Diehl said.
Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville teams have won CI Division championships in the last three state tournaments they entered. They won in adapted softball last spring, beating New Prague in the championship game. Last fall they defeated Dakota United for the state adapted soccer championship, with Roseth scoring six goals in the final.
Roseth has won two gold medals in tennis in the Special Olympics adult division and also plays on the Lakeville South boys tennis team. He’s also enjoying his experience with the Blazing Cats, said Doug Roseth, Caden’s father and a former Lakeville South High School boys varsity tennis coach.
“He just likes to be active and exercise. He has friends on the team and there are a lot of good players on the team,” Doug Roseth said. “It’s been good for his mental health, like it is for all the kids.”
Doug Roseth said Blazing Cats coaches across all sports are good at making sure all players get opportunities to participate in practices and games, while still trying to win. “I liked the fact that everybody got into the (floor hockey) championship game,” Doug Roseth said. “I think that’s important.”
The Blazing Cats defeated White Bear Lake 27-7 in a first-round game March 17, then downed Maple Grove 13-7 in the semifinals at Bloomington Jefferson High School. Riley Deutsch, a junior, had eight goals and seven assists in the White Bear Lake game, and Angel Figueroa scored six times.
Aaron Blood, Ruhland and Figueroa were named to the all-tournament team from Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville. So were Ada Kramer and Thomas Christopherson of Dakota United, which won one of three games in the state tournament and finished fourth.
The Blazing Cats will assemble again in a few weeks for the adapted softball season with an eye on defending their state championship in early June.
