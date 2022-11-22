Team defeats Dakota United in state final for 2nd consecutive year
Winning one state championship is tough enough, said Blazing Cats adapted soccer coach Shawn Tatge, who would know. But back-to-back titles? It takes a special group.
“Two years in a row is difficult in any sport, in anything you do,” Tatge said after the Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville co-op team defeated Dakota United 7-4 in the state CI Division championship game Nov. 19. “It’s a testament to the kids’ work ethic – practicing when maybe you don’t want to practice, but digging down deep and just doing it. That’s what makes a team and that’s what got us to where we’re at today. As far as two years in a row being undefeated and back-to-back state champions, that’s just unbelievable.”
It’s a little more believable when you consider the Blazing Cats have junior forward Caden Roseth, who has what some would call a nose for the net. Roseth scored six goals in the championship game at Stillwater High School, and that’s not unusual for him. Last year he scored 26 goals in three state tournament games as the Blazing Cats swept to the championship
Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville defeated St. Paul Johnson and St. Cloud in the first two rounds of the tournament. The Blazing Cats, who also won state in 2013, are 19-0 over the last two adapted soccer seasons, and Dakota United (9-2) is the only team that’s been able to keep it close. The Hawks lost twice to the Blazing Cats by three goals this season; nobody else came within six.
“They always have great kids out for their team and they’re our fiercest competition,” Dakota United coach Brett Kosidowski said. “It’s a treat to have them in the south (conference) with us. We’re both in Dakota County, so we always joke with each other – at least Dakota County’s bringing home the trophy.”
The Blazing Cats trailed for one of the few times this season when Dakota United’s Makai Mejia scored 2 minutes, 35 seconds into the championship game. Roseth scored three times in a little more than four minutes to put Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville ahead to stay.
Clark Ruhland had a goal and assist for the Blazing Cats and Riley Deutsch had two assists. Deutsch also can finish; he had four goals in the Blazing Cats’ 10-4 state quarterfinal victory over St. Paul Johnson.
Myles Johnson, Mark Manwarren and Colin Price also scored for Dakota United in the championship game.
Roseth, goalkeeper Angel Figueroa and defender Aaron Blood represented the Blazing Cats on the all-tournament team. Johnson, goalkeeper Kyle Jacobson and defender Thomas Christopherson were named from Dakota United, which includes Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount high schools and FIT Academy Charter School in its co-op.
Tatge said his players “have always been competitors, and they’ve become better competitors throughout the year. We’ve been fortunate enough where we have been able to bring eighth- and ninth-graders along with us and experience things like this, which helps them when they are sophomores, juniors and seniors.”
The Blazing Cats and Dakota United also are likely to be in the picture at the state adapted floor hockey and softball tournaments in 2023 because many of the same athletes on the soccer team also play those sports. Burnsville-Farmington-Lakeville won the softball championship last spring and finished second to New Prague in floor hockey, while Dakota United was third in softball and fifth in floor hockey.
Losing in the soccer championship game probably will fire up Dakota United’s players for the floor hockey that starts in a few weeks. But there’s more to consider, Kosidowski said.
“We’ve had our share of championships and we know what it feels like to win,” he said. “To come up just short is always a little disappointing, but we talk about perspective. What’s the big picture? Yeah, it’s a game. It’s competitive and fun, but we’re here to build relationships and change kids’ lives for the better. And that’s what we do. So even though it’s a second-place finish, we’re proud of these guys for all they’ve done.”
