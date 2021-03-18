Girls hockey team took 10-game winning streak into postseason
If competing for the South Suburban Conference girls hockey championship put any pressure on Burnsville’s players, they tried not to let on.
“The biggest thing about our team is, we have fun,” Blaze goalie Maria Widen said following her team’s 2-1 victory March 11 at Lakeville South that did, incidentally, clinch the conference championship. “We bring energy. The rink is a place where we come to have fun as a team. When we say we’re a family, we mean it. It’s all about playing together and it shows up on the ice.
“The conference title isn’t going to get you to state, but it definitely helps.”
Getting to state – actually, getting back to state – is what the Blaze are working on now. Defending Section 3AA champion Burnsville (16-2-1) took a 10-game winning streak into its first-round game against Park of Cottage Grove (0-16) on Tuesday, and stretched it to 11 with a 7-0 victory.
As the No. 1 seed in the section, Burnsville will get to play at home as long as it keeps winning. The Blaze play Apple Valley in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, with the winner taking on Eastview or Rosemount in the final Saturday. The section championship game is at the higher-seeded team’s home rink.
Burnsville’s victory at Lakeville South was a study in contrasts. Lakeville South (14-4-1) has one of the state’s best lines in juniors Taylor Otremba, Ryann Wright and Claire Enright, all future Division I college players. All have 29 points or more and the three have scored the vast majority of their team’s goals.
The Blaze don’t have a player with as many points as any of Lakeville South’s top three scorers, but they have gotten it done with balance. Eight Burnsville players had at least 10 points going into the playoff opener, led by junior forward Sami Bowlby with 24.
“We have girls that don’t have 20 points. They have around 9 or 11, but they work all the time,” Burnsville coach Chris Lepper said. “It’s an effort by everybody, not just one or two people. And they give that effort for each other. It’s just special to watch.”
Burnsville broke a scoreless tie against Lakeville South when Zoie Dundon knocked in a rebound at 12 minutes, 8 seconds of the second period. Hannah Benfer scored at 8:19 of the third – seconds after a Burnsville penalty expired – to make it 2-0, but a power-play goal by South’s Otremba with 1:21 remaining meant the Blaze would have some anxious moments before closing out the game.
The Blaze spent long stretches of the first period backed up in their own zone but outshot South 20-13 over the final two periods.
After the first period, “we just talked about some different attacks,” Lepper said. “We were putting the puck a little too much behind the net instead of taking it out front and trying to get more pressure on the goalie. We also wanted to follow rebounds. That’s what led to that first goal.”
Lakeville South was the last team to defeat Burnsville, doing so 3-2 in overtime Feb. 9 at Burnsville Ice Center. “We kind of wanted to forget about what happened in our rink, but at the same time we used it as fuel to come out and play our hardest” in the rematch, Widen said.
The victory over South gave Burnsville its first South Suburban Conference girls hockey championship since the league started in the 2010-11 school year. Lepper, emphasizing that Burnsville also won the Section 3AA academic championship, said “they were doing it in the classroom and on the ice. They’re well rounded, fantastic kids.”
Burnsville closed its regular season with a 5-3 victory over Rosemount as Dundon scored twice and Benfer and Allie Urlaub each had a goal and assist. Caitlyn Procko also scored for Burnsville, with Bowlby and Katie Katzmarek credited with two assists apiece.
Rosemount (9-7) is the No. 3 seed in Section 3AA behind Burnsville and Eastview.
Lakeville South defeated Eagan 4-1 on Saturday as Otremba scored three times – giving her 24 goals for the season – and senior forward Tori Olin scored once.
South is the No. 2 seed in Section 1AA and defeated Northfield 3-1 in the semifinals Wednesday. The Cougars will play at Farmington for the section title at 7 p.m. Friday.
Defending Section 1AA champion Farmington received the No. 1 seed despite a record barely above .500 (9-8-1).
Farmington’s 1-0-1 regular-season record against Lakeville South clearly carried a lot of weight with coaches voting on the section seedings. So too did the competition in the South Suburban Conference, which had four teams in the top 20 in last week’s state Class AA rankings. The two SSC teams in Section 1AA received the top two seeds.
Eventually, though, seeds don’t determine which teams survive the playoffs. “When you have a deep team like we have this year, the key is playing consistently, playing your own position and working as a team. We can do all of that,” Widen said. “We have all the tools in the box.”
