Blaze tennis team keeps winning formula

Burnsville 7-1 in its first eight matches
Burnsville’s rapid rise up the South Suburban Conference girls tennis standings in 2019 was thanks to what coach Ryan Haddorff called the strongest team in school history.
That designation lasted less than a year because Haddorff now considers the 2020 team the school’s best. The Blaze’s results support that conclusion. After a 4-3 loss to Eastview in their season opener, the Blaze ran off seven consecutive conference victories, including 4-3 over Lakeville South on Tuesday afternoon.
Burnsville made a run at the South Suburban title last year before coming up just short, but the team’s play the last two years appears to validate the program’s path to tennis success. A number of the Blaze tennis players will go on to compete in college athletics - just not tennis.
The roster is loaded with basketball, hockey and lacrosse players. Sami Bowlby, the team’s No. 1 singles player, also was the leading goal scorer on a Burnsville team that reached the Class AA girls hockey tournament last February. A number of basketball starters also are in the tennis lineup, including the No. 1 doubles combination of Morgan Krumwiede and Hannah Lake.
The common denominators? “They’re all girls with great hand-eye coordination, they’re very athletic and they’re great competitors,” Haddorff said. “That can make up for not having played as much tennis.”
That especially shows up in doubles, where the Blaze have lost only two team points in their first seven matches. Krumwiede and Lake were undefeated at first doubles going into Tuesday’s action.
Burnsville also returned nine girls who saw regular time in the varsity lineup last year, including the singles group of Sami Bowlby, Brooke Haddorff, Mara McMahon and Addie Bowlby. There are 14 players on the varsity roster, and Ryan Haddorff said he believes several girls who aren’t playing regularly for Burnsville right now would be solid players on other teams in the conference.
“It’s the most depth we’ve ever had,” said Haddorff, who became the Blaze’s head coach in 2017. “So we kind of expected to have another strong team this year. And although our girls don’t play a lot of summer tournaments, they do have a lot of experience in high school tennis. Morgan (Krumwiede) and Hannah (Lake) have been partners for a long time. And our singles lineup – Brooke, Sami, Mara and Addie – this is their third year together.”
Shawna Bruha and Ashley King are undefeated as a doubles combination this year. Ema Handzija and Savannah Islam also have turned in strong doubles play. The duo of Maria Widen and Ruby Pozorski won the clinching point in the victory over Lakeville South.
Burnsville defeated Prior Lake 6-1 on Sept. 17 in a South Suburban Conference match. The score suggests a Blaze blowout, but in reality the match was a nail-biter. The Blaze had to come from behind to win three matches in the third set – McMahon at third singles, Lake and Krumweide at first doubles, and Bruha and King at second doubles.
Before the Blaze took on South, Ryan Haddorff said he expected the match to be similar to the one against Prior Lake. “That match could go 7-0 or 0-7,” Haddorff said. “That’s fun. That’s why you play. Lakeville South tied for the conference championship last year and has a lot of good players back this year.”
In the season-opening loss to Eastview, Burnsville won all three doubles matches and lost all four singles matches. “Eastview probably has the second-best singles lineup in the state after Minnetonka,” Haddorff said.
That doesn’t mean the Blaze wouldn’t like another crack at the Lightning, and it might just happen. On Monday the Minnesota State High School League announced plans for postseason competition for fall sports, and it includes tennis team competition at the section level. Burnsville and Eastview play in Section 6AA, where Edina is defending champion.
Section tennis tournaments would be held the weeks of Oct. 5 and Oct. 12. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota State High School League currently has no plans to hold state tournaments for fall sports.
