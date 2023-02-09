Blaze swimmers douse a losing streak

Burnsville swimmers congratulate a teammate at the end of the 400-yard freestyle relay during a recent meet against Lakeville South. Last month, Burnsville ended a six-year losing streak in South Suburban Conference dual meets with a victory over Eastview.

 Photo by Tera Girardin

Victory over Eastview is first in SSC since 2017

Burnsville’s boys swimming and diving team is celebrating an accomplishment not seen at the school in six years ... since Feb. 7, 2017, to be exact.

