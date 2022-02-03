Blaze swimmers building while competing in rugged SSC

Edwards, Wong are two of Burnsville’s top performers
Ben Mauser has been tasked with rebuilding the Burnsville boys swimming and diving program and is making serious progress. This year Mauser’s team had a large influx of new swimmers to complement talented team leaders Sam Edwards and Matthias Wong.
“At the beginning of the season, we had 10 swimmers who had never seen a competitive swimming event,” said Mauser, the Blaze’s second-year head coach. “Matthias and Sam have helped the newer swimmers on the team, spending time mentoring them and working on start and turn technique after practices.”
On Jan. 28, the Blaze lost 93-77 to South Suburban Conference leader Lakeville South, but almost half of the Burnsville swims were season-best times.
Wong won the 100-yard backstroke in 57.09 seconds and Edwards had a strong 50 freestyle, finishing in 23.36 for second place. Edwards and Wong were second and third in the 100 freestyle, a race won by South’s Ethan LaBounty.
Burnsville senior Troy Jackson was third in the 500 freestyle. “Troy recently found his home in the 500 freestyle and has been working hard in practice to improve his pace during races,” said Mauser. “(He) has dropped time almost every time he has swam this event. His 200 free time was a best time as well.”
Calvin Chhuoy and Adam Schaeffer went 2-3 in the junior varsity 200 individual medley. “Adam’s time in the 200 IM JV was almost a 27-second improvement,” said Mauser. “This first-year swimmer is certainly impressing the coaching staff at Burnsville, working hard to improve in whatever race he’s been in so far this year.”
Nolan Johnson and Thomas Pritchard were second and third in the 100 Free JV.
Mauser said he and assistant coach Crix Schonewill could not be happier with the results they are seeing.
“Watching them swim against Lakeville South was inspiring, as most of them looked like seasoned swimmers coming into the end of the conference competition season,” Mauser said. “As different swimmers returned to the team area, there were many celebrations for personal improvement. While building our base, we are truly getting exactly what we are looking for from this team: hard work and dedication, which is leading to improvements in the whole team which will help us dramatically in the next few years.”
