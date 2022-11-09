Volleyball team reaches state for first time in 13 years
The powerful force of a motivated team backed by a community was on display in the Class 4A, Section 6 championship volleyball match.
In some high school sports, spectators consist primarily of parents, grandparents and a few friends of players. Not so at Burnsville High School last week, where a raucous group of students tried to help push the Blaze into the state tournament.
The Blaze’s 25-20, 25-17, 25-17 victory over Minneapolis Southwest on Nov. 3 sent them to state for the first time since 2009. Afterward, senior captain Corrina Benson said the Blaze heard the noise.
“Our school doesn’t often go to these kinds of finals and championships, so it’s a really big deal for our student body to show up and show out,” said Benson, the team’s libero. “We feel that support from the teachers, the students, everybody around us. It’s really fun. We’re a really close-knit community in school, and I feel like this is the place where we come together.”
Burnsville (19-12) lost to Wayzata, the Class 4A tournament’s No. 1 seed, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18 in a state quarterfinal match Wednesday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center. The Blaze will play Chaska in a consolation semifinal match at 9 a.m. Thursday, with the winner advancing to the consolation championship at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Blaze have had back-to-back winning seasons. They tied for fourth place in the powerful South Suburban Conference at 4-5 after taking some losses in mid-season while top hitters Mesaiya Bettis and Kiylah Franke were out because of injuries. But they viewed Section 6 as winnable after reaching the semifinals last year. They went into this year’s Section 6 playoffs as the No. 1 seed. After receiving a bye in the first round, Burnsville defeated Edina in three sets to reach the championship match – and get the opportunity to play it at home.
“The COVID year (2020), I think that was when we saw a glimpse of what our girls could do,” said Josh Wastvedt, who’s in his fourth season as Burnsville head coach. “Then last season we saw our girls had talent but they were still young.
“At the end of last season we told them, ‘You know, we have this opportunity next season.’ In the off-season the girls put in so much extra time and it just kind of turned the table.”
Minneapolis Southwest (19-11) had difficulty coping with Burnsville’s left-side attackers, particularly Bettis, a sophomore who had 30 kills in the section final. Franke added 13 kills. Blaze setter Julia Valois had 32 assists.
Franke, a senior captain, had a strong all-around game with 23 digs and 12 assists to go with 13 kills.
“Those two are unreal,” Wastvedt said of Bettis and Franke, the team’s leaders in kills. “They were injured in the middle of the season and that really hurt us, but it was a good test because everybody else had to step into bigger roles. Then when they came back, everybody was just ready to be together. We didn’t get to play any of the bigger teams in our conference when we were 100 percent, but we’re 100 percent going into state.”
In addition to the usual South Suburban Conference grind, the Blaze played in one of the state’s top regular-season tournaments, the Southwest Minnesota Classic in Marshall. They also went to tournaments at Hopkins and Apple Valley high schools. During the summer, the Burnsville players took part in camps with players they would see on the other side of the net in the high school season.
“A prime example was the University of Minnesota camp last summer,” Benson said. “We saw teams like Lakeville North there. Those scrimmages were so personal because we knew the players on the other side, and that took things to a whole new level. I think that carried over into games during the regular season.”
Benson has attended the state tournament as a spectator. Competing in it will be a different experience for all the Burnsville players.
“All I’m visualizing right now are really steep stands, black curtains and blue courts,” Benson said. “And I’m excited.”
