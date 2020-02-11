Burnsville seeking first state trip since 2014
The Section 3AA girls hockey championship game will be the third time Burnsville and Eagan have played this season – and the first time there will be a winner.
The Blaze and Wildcats played twice during the regular season, with both games ending in ties. In Wednesday night's section final in Inver Grove Heights, they’ll play until there’s a decision. Faceoff is 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Community Center.
“I think both of our teams want to finally find out who’s best,” Burnsville coach Chris Lepper said Tuesday. “Eagan has some skilled, high-end players and good goaltending. They’re playing really well right now, and so are our kids.”
Burnsville and Eagan tied 2-2 on Dec. 1 and 1-1 on Jan. 18 in South Suburban Conference games. Wednesday’s winner will go to the Class AA state tournament beginning Thursday, Feb. 20.
Eagan was in the section final for the third year in a row. Burnsville had not made it past the first round of the playoffs since 2014, which was the Blaze’s last state tournament appearance.
“Their kids have more experience in this situation than our kids have,” Lepper said Tuesday. “But our kids are excited to have this opportunity and I think they’re ready to play the way they’ve played all year.”
Burnsville, 18-7-2 entering the section final, got past Eastview 3-2 in the semifinals Saturday at Apple Valley Sports Arena on Sami Bowlby’s goal at 16 seconds of overtime. The Blaze, who fell behind 2-0 less than three minutes into the game, also got a tying goal from Bowlby at 8 minutes, 19 seconds of the third period. Katie Kaztmarek scored in the first period and had an assist on Bowlby’s winner. Aubrey Nelvin assisted on all three Burnsville goals. Blaze goalie Maria Widen made 30 saves.
Eastview forward Mikayla Kelley scored twice in the first 2:48. “They had a great first three minutes,” Lepper said. “We needed to settle down and focus. We didn’t think we were out of the game because we’re deep. We run three lines out there like we have all season, and that can wear on other teams that might not be as deep. We ended up with 46 shots on goal, but their goalie (Lauren Johnson) played a great game.”
Lepper said he was optimistic about Burnsville’s chances for a comeback about 10 minutes into the first period. Shortly thereafter, the Blaze had their first goal. Burnsville kept coming, outshooting Eastview 18-10 in the third period.
It was the second overtime game in as many playoff rounds for Eastview (18-7-2), which defeated Park of Cottage Grove 5-4 in the quarterfinals Feb. 5 on Josie Ellingson’s goal in the second overtime. Kelley scored twice in regulation time for the Lightning.
Burnsville got past Lakeville North 2-1 in the section quarterfinals, with Widen making 25 saves and Bowlby and Allie Urlaub scoring for the Blaze.
Bowlby now has 19 goals to led the Blaze, but Burnsville has tried to not lean too heavily on any one player.
“Every player does different things, and we need all of them to do their jobs,” said Lepper, who is in his first season as Burnsville’s head coach. “We’ve been a team in every sense of the word. We’re not cutting back to 1 1/2 lines and three ‘D’ because it’s the playoffs. Using our depth is what got us here.”
