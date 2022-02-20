Eight players were on 2020 team that qualified for Class AA girls tourney
According to girls high school hockey observer Sami Bowlby, Burnsville is one of the most under-appreciated Class AA teams in 2021-22.
Full disclosure: Bowlby plays forward for the Blaze, so make of that what you will. But she has seen the team’s talent up close for several years. She also knows this year’s team was good enough to start a 14-game winning streak without one of its best players – Bowlby, who missed 12 games because of an injury – in the lineup.
“In my opinion we’ve been so overlooked. There’s so much talent on this team,” Bowlby said after Burnsville defeated Rosemount 6-2 in the Section 3AA championship game Feb. 16. “If we play our game and work hard like we do every single day we have a legitimate chance to play well at the Xcel.”
Burnsville, going to the state tournament for the second time in three years, will play Minnetonka (22-6) in the Class AA quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Xcel Energy Center. Minnetonka is coached by Tracy Cassano, who was Burnsville’s coach for five seasons before being named to the Skippers’ job in 2019. She coached the Blaze to the state tournament in 2014.
Minnetonka is seeded third in the Class AA tourney, while Burnsville is unseeded. The Burnsville-Minnetonka winner will play Edina or Northfield in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday. The championship game is 7 p.m. Saturday. In the other half of the bracket is Andover, the No. 1 seed and only undefeated team in Class AA.
Eight players on this year’s Burnsville team played at state two years ago, when the Blaze lost to Edina 4-0 and Hill-Murray 2-1. One of those players, senior forward and captain Zoie Dundon, expects the team’s attitude this year to be different.
“When I went as a sophomore, we played Edina in our first game and it was like, we’re so scared,” Dundon said. “Kind of, ‘Oh, we’re going to lose.’ So I think confidence is going to be important. I feel like this team has a better chance of moving on than we had a couple of years ago.”
Burnsville (22-5-1) shook off a goal by Rosemount’s Madalana Donati 24 seconds into the section final. Junior forward Madisyn Krumholz scored twice, including a goal at 13 minutes, 12 seconds of the second period that wound up as the game-winner. Dundon, Bowlby, Katie Katzmarek and Olivia Carlson also scored.
Burnsville’s No. 2 line has two 20-goal scorers – Krumholz and Addie Bowlby, Sami’s sister. The play of the second line might have been the difference in a section championship game where Burnsville’s top line of Dundon, Katzmarek and Sami Bowlby figured to be seeing a lot of Rosemount’s top group of Whitney Tuttle, Sophie Stramel and Anna Shandorf.
“I thought both lines against each other were pretty equal,” Burnsville coach Chris Lepper said. “I thought our defense did a good job of clearing the zone, getting pucks into the neutral zone so we could get some of those rushes and get some shots on the net.
Burnsville and Rosemount (19-9) split two regular-season South Suburban Conference games, with each winning by one goal on the other’s home ice.
When Rosemount’s Donati scored in the first period, the Blaze were startled but not panicked.
“We’ve done a lot of scoring in the first minute,” Lepper said. “You look at the clock and it says 16:36 left, and you’ve got two periods after that, you know you still have a lot of game. When you have kids like this and the season they’ve been through with all the illnesses and injuries, you know they’re resilient and they’ll keep fighting back.”
Of greater concern was Burnsville squandering three minutes of power-play time – including 59 seconds with a 5-on-3 advantage – without scoring. However, shortly after Rosemount’s second penalty expired, Dundon scored her own rebound to tie the game.
Burnsville took a lead on Sami Bowlby’s goal less than a minute after Dundon scored. But Rosemount’s Shandorf tied it 2-2 in a freewheeling first period, converting a pass from Tuttle after Tuttle maintained possession behind the net with some nifty stickhandling.
The defenses tightened up considerably in the second period before Krumholz scored to put the Blaze back in front. Rosemount had to open up in the third period but that also created opportunities for Burnsville, with Krumholz, Katzmarek and Carlson scoring. Carlson’s goal was an empty-netter.
Because of the injuries and illnesses, Lepper said the Blaze rarely had their full roster available. At one point they were down to 12 healthy players on the varsity and junior varsity rosters combined. Burnsville not only survived but began to thrive, winning 14 consecutive games from Dec. 18 through Jan. 29. The Blaze have won 18 of their last 19 games.
Sami Bowlby watched some of those games from the bench as she rehabbed from surgery for her injury. “It was so cool to be able to see them do amazing, then be able to come back to that atmosphere,” said Bowlby, who scored 35 points in the 16 games she has played.
Dundon, who won the 800 meters at the 2021 Class AA girls track and field meet and has competed in the state cross country meet, said the hockey team’s run is going to have a special place in her memory.
“It’s the best feeling ever,” she said. “With this team, it feels really special because we’ve been through a lot this year.”
