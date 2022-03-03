Burnsville wins final two games at girls hockey tourney
If there’s a more difficult task than beating an established state power in the opening round of the Class AA tournament, it might be showing up to play the next day after losing that first game 9-0.
That was Burnsville’s task at the state girls hockey tourney. The Blaze not only showed up, they won their last two games to turn what could have been a gloomy ending into a celebration. On Saturday, the players took turns taking photos with the Class AA consolation trophy after edging Maple Grove 2-1 at the TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul.
How did the Blaze manage to pull that off?
“This team’s goofy,” coach Chris Lepper said.
Allow him to explain.
“They love to have fun. As long as they’re having fun and hockey’s enjoyable, coming to the rink and being positive is a great thing,” Lepper said. “They didn’t get down (after losing to Minnetonka in the first round). They work hard, love to compete. Those are the things I think carried us through.”
Burnsville completed a 24-6-1 season with victories over Northfield (4-1) and Maple Grove in the consolation bracket of the Class AA tournament, following a 9-0 loss to Minnetonka in the quarterfinals.
“It’s such a cool accomplishment,” said senior forward and captain Katie Katzmarek, who led the team with 35 goals. “We were here two years ago and our goal was to make it to the last day. We didn’t achieve it then, but this year we did and I’m incredibly proud of this group of girls. It’s the most special team I’ve ever played with.”
Seven seniors on the Burnsville roster closed their high school careers by playing in the state tournament for the second time in three years. Two years ago they went 0-2 at state.
“This group, I feel, had more chemistry,” Katzmarek said. “Two years ago we were happy to be there. This year we were here for a reason, and we were here to finish business.”
After going 4-4-1 in its first nine games, Burnsville won 18 of its last 20, oftentimes not knowing from one day to the next who was available because of injuries and illnesses. They were without one of their top players, senior forward Sami Bowlby, for 12 games but started a 14-game winning streak with Bowlby sidelined.
Burnsville’s seven seniors were the core group, but “every one of these kids at some point has had a crucial role in our season,” Lepper said. “Without these kids stepping in, it might have changed the outcome of the entire season. They stepped up and rose to the challenge all year long.”
Sophomore forward Addie Bowlby scored the game-winner against Maple Grove at 5 minutes, 48 seconds of the third period. Sami Bowlby, Addie’s sister, scored on a power play 2:27 into the game. Blaze goalie Addison Oettinger made 24 saves.
On Feb. 25, Sami Bowlby scored two goals and Zoie Dundon and Katzmarek had one each as Burnsville defeated Northfield in the consolation semifinals. Dundon also had two assists. The Blaze fired 41 shots at Northfield goalie Maggie Malecha, who was primarily responsible for keeping South Suburban Conference champion Lakeville South at bay in the Raiders’ 2-1 upset victory in the Section 1AA final.
That torrent of shots came less than 24 hours after Burnsville was held without a shot on goal in the first period of its loss to Minnetonka at Xcel Energy Center. The Blaze held on for a while, but the avalanche hit in the third period when Minnetonka scored five goals on nine shots.
“We had some chances to get some shots on net, but I think we tried to do a little too much with the puck,” said Burnsville assistant coach Bob Sherry. “We weren’t down or anything when we came back at intermission (after the first period). We just said, hey, lets throw some pucks on the net and see what happens. We just ran into a very good team.
Minnetonka, coached by former Burnsville head coach Tracy Cassano, reached the Class AA championship game before losing to Andover 5-4. Andover’s victory completed an undefeated season.
The issue in the Minnetonka game wasn’t effort, Lepper said, noting the Blaze blocked 22 shots. “The kids played hard. They did what we were asking them to do and they knew what to expect,” he added. “It’s just when you play a team that’s that strong, you have to score on your chances, at least 50 percent. If you don’t, the game’s going to get away from you.”
A game like that is tough to overcome, but Katzmarek said the Blaze were able to move on.
“We just kept our heads up. We’ve done that all season,” she said. “That’s what I love about these girls. We’ve never put our heads down or given up in a game. We brushed it off and came ready to play the next game.”
Captains Katzmarek, Sami Bowlby and Dundon were the Blaze’s first line and the team’s top three scorers. Fellow seniors Caitlyn Procko, Fiona Hatton, Olivia Carlson played big minutes on defense, and Rylee Colin contributed 16 points at forward.
“We graduated a great group of seniors last year, and to have this team do even better and go even further is just amazing,” Lepper said. “We got great leadership from the captains, but it was all seven seniors who drove the machine.”
But the departure of the seven seniors is one reason the Burnsville girls hockey program’s future is cloudy. Numbers have dwindled, and this season the program had to recruit girls with no hockey experience to play for the junior varsity. Burnsville, Apple Valley and Eastview are in the second year of a co-operative arrangement for girls youth hockey, and a co-op at the high school level is possible.
“The most important thing is that a girl who wants to go to Burnsville and play hockey knows she’s got a team to play for,” Lepper said.
But this year at least, the talent was there for the Blaze to have a 24-win season on their own. Sami Bowlby said she believed the Blaze weren’t always given credit for their ability.
“We’ve kind of always kind of had to prove it, so making it here proved it to ourselves and our community that we are good and we do deserve to be here,” she said.
