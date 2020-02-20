Blaze shut out in state tourney opener

Burnsville’s reward for reaching the state girls hockey tournament for the first time in six years? A game against three-time defending Class AA champion Edina.
And the Hornets weren’t in a welcoming mood, scoring 34 seconds into the game and adding two more goals in the first period of a 4-0 state quarterfinal victory Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.
Burnsville (19-8-2) will try to extend its stay in the tournament when it plays Hill-Murray in the Class AA consolation semifinals at noon Friday at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul. The winner plays in the consolation final at noon Saturday.
Edina (27-1) took control almost immediately, with Vivian Jungels scoring in the opening minute. Emma Conner and Tella Jungels also scored before the game was 12 minutes old.
Edina captain Lucy Bowlby, whose cousin Sami Bowlby is a forward for Burnsville, scored the Hornets’ final goal on the power play midway through the third period.
Blaze goalie Maria Widen made 29 saves overall, 22 in the first two periods, and made several difficult stops to keep Edina from increasing its lead. Caitlyn Procko, Aubrey Nelvin, Zoie Dundon, Zoe Chadwick and Sami Bowlby had two shots on goal each for Burnsville, which was outshot 29-14.
Edina will play Maple Grove in the Class AA semifinals Friday night. That will follow the Andover-Minnetonka semifinal scheduled for 6 p.m.
Check back later for more about the Blaze’s state tournament appearance.
