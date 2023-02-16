Blaze’s upset of Eastview signals turnaround

Burnsville guard J.T. Thornton, pictured during a recent game against Eagan, scored 40 points in the Blaze's 76-64 victory over Eastview on Feb. 10. At the time, Eastview was third in the state Class 4A boys basketball rankings.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Boys basketball team believes it can be factor in postseason

Burnsville’s 76-64 victory over third-ranked Eastview on Feb. 10 is one of the biggest upsets of the high school boys basketball season, but that seems to just scratch the surface.

