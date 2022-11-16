Priority is to go back to the tourney, and soon
Burnsville’s 2022 state volleyball tournament lasted two matches, six sets and less than 24 hours. But it was long enough for the Blaze to know they can’t wait to go back.
“This is something we’re trying to make a new normal,” coach Josh Wastvedt said following a consolation semifinal loss to Chaska that ended Burnsville’s season. “We want to be competing for a second championship every year, and competing in a tough (South Suburban) conference prepares us for that.
“I think this is definitely a statement and puts us back on the map. We have some great seniors, but we do have phenomenal underclassmen that will carry it on. They’ve had seniors to look up to, so I think what these girls have been able to do for the past four years changed everything for us.”
Burnsville (19-13) drew No. 1 seed and eventual champion Wayzata in the Class 4A quarterfinals Nov. 9 at Xcel Energy Center. The Blaze were competitive, holding leads in each of the first two sets, but lost 25-20, 25-20, 25-18. Chaska defeated Burnsville 25-14, 25-15, 25-22 in the consolation bracket.
Mesaiya Bettis led Burnsville with 11 kills in the Wayzata match and added seven digs. Julia Valois had 18 assists and libero Corrina Benson made nine digs.
Kiylah Franke had 14 kills for the Blaze in the Chaska match. Benson had 20 digs and Valois 22 assists.
Burnsville reached the state tournament for the first time since 2009. The 2009 team, led by future University of Minnesota and U.S. National Team player Tori Dixon, finished third in the tournament.
This year’s team couldn’t make a similar state run and Franke, a senior captain, said “it’s a little bittersweet. We got to come here for my senior year. We weren’t planning to lose two matches, but it’s still a good way to end the season.”
In the Wayzata match “we played really well,” said Valois, a senior. “We held our ground and fought really hard the whole time. (Against Chaska) I don’t think we played as hard as we could have but we came back at the end.”
Burnsville had a string of years in the 2010s when it was in the bottom half of teams in South Suburban Conference volleyball. Wastvedt arrived in 2019 after coaching high school and college volleyball in North Dakota. Progress didn’t come quickly, but it’s been evident. Along with this year’s state tournament appearance, the Blaze has had back-to-back winning seasons and tied for fourth in the South Suburban Conference. Their 2022 record might have been better had they not lost Bettis and Franke to injuries for several matches in midseason.
“It feels really special,” Franke said. “I think there’s a different sense of community in Burnsville and it’s fun to show other people what we represent.”
Seven seniors, including Franke, Valois and Benson, will graduate from the Burnsville roster. Wastvedt said the Blaze have been working to develop their younger players, and a number of them will get a chance on the varsity team next year.
“This has really boosted the energy in our younger teams. There’s a lot of excitement for next season already,” the coach said.
