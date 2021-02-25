Burnsville, Lakeville South cruise to victories Tuesday
Burnsville defeated Prior Lake 6-1 on Tuesday night to maintain a slim lead over Lakeville South in South Suburban Conference girls hockey.
The Blaze is 9-2-1 in the league. South is two points behind at 8-2-1 after shutting out Lakeville North 8-0 on Tuesday. The Cougars have one more head-to-head meeting with the Blaze on March 11.
Eastview (7-3-1), Rosemount (7-3) and Farmington (6-5-1) also are above .500 as the conference schedule reaches its final stretch. The regular season ends March 13.
Burnsville trailed Prior Lake 1-0 after one period of Tuesday’s game at Dakotah! Ice Center before hitting the accelerator. The Blaze outshot the Lakers 39-4 over the final two periods, including 24-0 in the second. Senior forward Hannah Benfer led the Burnsville comeback with two goals and one assist. Allie Urlaub, Addison Bowlby, Sami Bowlby and Katie Katzmarek also scored for Burnsville, and Emily Howard had three assists.
Lauren Sorvari made 22 saves to earn her third shutout of the season in Lakeville South’s victory over North at Ames Arena. Junior forward Claire Enright had a five-point game with three goals and two assists. Taylor Otremba and Ryann Wright each scored twice. Anika Mader had one goal. Lakeville North ninth-grader Hannah Weckman played the final 43 minutes in goal, making 16 saves. The Panthers are 3-8-1 overall.
Eastview’s scheduled game against Shakopee on Tuesday was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns and won’t be rescheduled. That puts a dent in the Lightning’s hopes of winning the conference because they’re likely to end up playing one fewer SSC game than Burnsville and Lakeville South. Eastview, which lost to Burnsville 4-1 on Feb. 20, scheduled a non-conference game at Orono on Wednesday afternoon.
Rosemount has not played since Feb. 16, canceling scheduled games against Prior Lake (Feb. 20), Apple Valley (Tuesday) and Lakeville South (Saturday). The Irish’s game at Farmington originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 2, will be played March 4.
Farmington defeated Eagan 6-3 on Tuesday at Schmitz-Maki Arena as forward Sadie Long had a goal and two assists. Sam Moehle, Brenna Furhman and Kenna Kadrlik each had a goal and assist, and Morgan Mitchell also scored as the Tigers won their fourth in a row. Catalina Decker, Emily Schoeberl and Sophia Wambold scored for Eagan (1-10-1), whose victory this season came against Farmington on Jan. 23.
Apple Valley is 6-6 overall and 5-6 in the South Suburban after defeating Sartell/Sauk Rapids 6-2 in a non-conference game Tuesday night. It was a replacement for an Eagles conference game against Rosemount that had to be canceled.
Eighth-grader Makayla Moran was involved in all six Apple Valley goals, scoring four of them and assisting on scores by Mazy Ryan and Faith Dougan. Moran was a plus-6 for the night, with Ryan and Dougan at plus-5.
Upcoming games include Lakeville South playing host to non-conference opponent Blake at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Eastview and Apple Valley play at 2 p.m. at Apple Valley Sports Arena, Eagan plays at Prior Lake at 5:30 p.m. and Farmington plays at Burnsville at 5:30.
