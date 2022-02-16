South will play Northfield in Section 1AA final
At least one and possibly two South Suburban Conference teams will reach the state girls hockey tournament.
As of Wednesday, three SSC teams were still playing as section tournaments played down to champions. Burnsville and Rosemount will meet in the Section 3AA championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner being the conference’s guaranteed state qualifier.
On Thursday, Lakeville South faces Northfield in the Section 1AA championship game at Four Seasons Center in Owatonna, with faceoff at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s game is the third this season between Burnsville and Rosemount. The teams split their two regular-season games, each winning by one goal on the other’s rink. Neither team has home ice in the Section 3AA final at Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights.
Burnsville (21-5-1), the No. 1 seed in the section, scored four goals in the first period of a 5-1 semifinal victory over Apple Valley on Saturday at Burnsville Ice Center. Madisyn Krumholz scored the Blaze’s first two goals, with Katie Katzmarek and Caitlyn Procko scoring later in the first. Anna Thomas assisted on two of the first-period goals, then scored one of her own with 2 minutes, 15 seconds left in the third.
Marie Moran scored on a power play in the second period for Apple Valley (11-14-2).
Burnsville is trying to reach the state tournament for the second time in three years and the eighth time overall. The Blaze’s best finish at state was second in their first appearance in 1996. They were 17-1 in their last 18 games going into the section final.
Rosemount has played at state once, in 2011. The Irish reached the section final by defeating Cretin-Derham Hall 6-4 on Saturday in St. Paul.
Irish forward and Ms. Hockey Award semifinalist Whitney Tuttle scored two goals as the Irish improved to 19-8. Tuttle’s goal with 5:46 remaining was the game-winner.
Joey Edgar scored Rosemount’s first two goals, Koral Hadac scored on a power play in the second period, and Lilly Nelson had an empty-netter with 19 seconds remaining.
Burnsville was 15th and Rosemount 19th in last week’s Let’s Play Hockey Class AA rankings.
Lakeville South, ranked fourth by LPH, beat Lakeville North 6-4 in a Section 1AA semifinal Saturday at Hasse Arena. The Cougars are 25-2, with one of their losses being against Northfield in their first game of the 2021-22 season.
South forward Taylor Otremba scored 18 seconds into the section semifinal game and put the Cougars ahead 2-0 with another goal at 4:29 of the first period. Otremba completed a hat trick in the second period and scored her fourth of the game into an empty net with 13 seconds remaining.
Ryann Wright and Claire Enright also scored for the Cougars. Wright also had two assists.
Lakeville North (12-14-1) never led in the section semifinal game but pulled within 5-4 on Maddie Swierczek’s goal with 24 seconds left. Makayla Lee, Gracie Hanson and Bella Mayer also scored for the Panthers.
Lakeville South has been to the state tournament five times, most recently in 2018. Northfield played in the Class A state tournament in 2016 and 2017.
The state Class AA tournament begins Thursday, Feb. 24, at Xcel Energy Center. Seedings and quarterfinal matchups are scheduled to be announced Saturday. Five of the eight teams will be seeded. Each of the three unseeded teams will be matched against one of the top three seeds by random draw. The fourth and fifth seeds will face each other in the final quarterfinal game.
Andover, the 2021 Class AA runner-up, is the only undefeated team remaining in Class AA and is likely to be the No. 1 seed at state if it defeats Elk River/Zimmerman in the Section 7 final. Defending state champion Edina is the top seed in Section 6AA and played Blake in the semifinals Wednesday.
