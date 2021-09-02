Blaze football program sees a path to respectability

New district assignments could level playing field for Burnsville
Some Class 6A football coaches didn’t like the idea of grouping most of the programs that have had recent success into the same district because it makes regular-season schedules a whole lot more difficult.
However, there are programs that stand to benefit from the new district arrangement – with Burnsville standing front and center.
The Blaze will have about 50 players in uniform when they run onto Dick Hanson Field for their season opener against Farmington at 7 p.m. Thursday. Farmington will have a significantly larger team. Rosemount, which Burnsville faces in the final week of the regular season, has more than three times as many players in grades 10-12 than Burnsville.
Farmington and Rosemount belong to the Metro Gold district and are the two teams from that district the Blaze will play in the regular season. The rest are in the Metro Maroon district, like Burnsville. The idea was to give Class 6A programs in a similar stage of development more opportunities to play each other. Burnsville’s other regular-season games are against Hopkins, Anoka, Woodbury, Park of Cottage Grove, Eastview and Eagan. None are guaranteed victories for Burnsville, which was 1-5 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but they are expected to level the playing field for the Blaze. Most of the Maroon Division programs also have smaller rosters and more players going two ways.
“If we come along as a team the way we should, I think we can have a winning record,” said Burnsville senior captain Colton Gregersen, who will play running back and linebacker.
The Blaze will face the same depth issues they’ve been dealing with for several years, but coach Vince Varpness said there are enough quality players to build a respectable team.
“I totally expect we’ll be competitive if we stay healthy,” Varpness said. “We have a very good first group. If we stay healthy, we can put something together for the year. It’s all about getting that first victory and starting the season on the right foot. Winning’s contagious, and so is losing. So it’s important for us to get a good start.”
Varpness said he understood where the Minnesota State High School League was going with its Class 6A district assignments (which are in place for this season and next) and believes they could help the Blaze.
“For where we’re at with our program right now, our guys need to be going up against programs that are similar to theirs,” he said. “We’ve been playing five top-10 teams a year and we weren’t a top-10 team. That wears on guys, physically and mentally. I think this will help our guys tremendously from a long-haul perspective, and hopefully it will keep them healthier at the end of the season.”
The Blaze have a number of players capable of making an impact on both sides of the line of scrimmage, starting with Gregersen, who Varpness described as “the most physical player in Minnesota because he’s fearless out there. He’s not afraid to hit anybody.”
Gregersen is likely to play full-time on defense and as much on offense as the Blaze can afford to use him. Senior Mateo Noriega will anchor the offensive line at left tackle. Noriega has committed to play at North Dakota State University as a preferred walk-on.
Senior Christian Sivongxay is an offensive line returnee who also will play defense in certain situations. Dylan Fischer, also a senior, will figure into the plans on either or both sides of the line. Senior Brandon Montgomery is working his way back from an injury; when he returns he is expected to see playing time on the line.
Sterling Brown Jr. shared time at quarterback last season and is expected to be the starter this year. Senior Christian Belt, a receiver and defensive back, is the fastest player on the team – and one of the fastest in Minnesota as a state track meet qualifier in June.
“It should be a lot more exciting for our fans to watch the offense this year,” Varpness said. “We have a lot of big-play potential out there, and they’re getting more and more consistent every day.”
With returnees Gregersen and Karsten Tompkins, the Blaze expects their linebackers to be the strength of the defense.
“We’ll have to play some guys two ways but we have athletes on both sides of the ball, probably more than we’ve had recently,” Fischer said.
Farmington, the Blaze’s opponent this week, used a spread offense to good effect in a 5-1 season in 2020. Tigers quarterback Connor Weed is one of the better athletes the Blaze will see this year.
“We expect to see a lot of RPO (run-pass option) from them, so we’ll have to get some pressure on their quarterback,” Gregersen said.
Noriega said he was impressed with the enthusiasm and attention to detail the players have shown in the preseason, and added it should carry over to the regular season.
“I just have a feeling we’re going to do really well,” Noriega said.
Blaze football
(Games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted)
Sept. 2 (Thursday): Farmington
Sept. 10: Hopkins
Sept. 17: at Anoka
Sept. 24: Woodbury
Oct. 1: at Park of Cottage Grove
Oct. 8: Eastview
Oct. 15: at Eagan
Oct. 20 (Wednesday): at Rosemount
