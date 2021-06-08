Benson, Briese take 3rd in doubles
The sport might have had to take a forced break in 2020, but in 2021 it’s clear the high school badminton landscape hasn’t changed. St. Paul Johnson remains the gold standard.
The Governors won their sixth consecutive state team championship and 11th overall, defeating St. Paul Humboldt 6-1 in the finals June 3 at Burnsville High School. Earlier in the day Johnson defeated Burnsville 6-1 in the semifinals.
Players from St. Paul Johnson also won the singles and doubles championships June 4 at Eden Prairie High School, marking the fourth time one schools has swept the team, singles and doubles titles. Johnson has done it three times.
Burnsville, seeded fourth, opened the state team tournament June 2 with a 7-0 victory over Math and Science Academy. The Blaze won all seven matches in straight sets, with the lineup consisting of Maddie Blackbourn, Melanie Lu, Mina Nguyen and Brooke Frise at first through fourth singles, and Shannon Murray and Kenzie Schwarz, Abby Briese and Corrina Benson, and Sherlyn Morales and Bonnie Hanson playing first through third doubles.
It was a much tougher time for the Blaze in their quarterfinal match against fifth-seeded St. Paul Harding. Burnsville won three of the four matches that went to three sets to squeak out a 4-3 victory.
Blackbourn dropped the first set before coming back to win 13-21, 22-20, 21-15 at first singles. The Blaze’s first and second doubles teams also had to rally. Murray and Schwarz won 19-21, 23-21, 21-14 at first doubles, with Briese and Benson taking second doubles 18-21, 21-6, 21-10.
An injury forced several players in Burnsville’s singles lineup to move up one spot. Nguyen, who has played fourth singles, won her match at No. 3 against Harding 21-13, 23-21.
All six of St. Paul Johnson’s victories over Burnsville in the June 3 semifinals were in straight sets. The Blaze’s point also came in straight sets, with Briese and Benson winning 21-17, 22-20 at second doubles. St. Paul Washington, the tournament’s second seed, defeated Burnsville 7-0 for third place, with all matches ending in straight sets.
Johnson defeated St. Paul Humboldt 6-1 in the final. Humboldt advanced to the championship match with a 4-3 victory over Washington in the semifinals.
A St. Paul school has won the state badminton team championship every year since 2002. Burnsville won four in a row from 1996-99.
Burnsville’s Blackbourn reached the quarterfinals of the state singles tournament before losing to No. 1 seed and eventual champion Song Yang of St. Paul Johnson 22-20, 21-18. Blackbourn won her first two matches in the singles tourney in straight sets.
The Blaze’s Lu was 1-1 in the singles tournament, reaching the round of 16.
Benson and Briese earned third place in the doubles tournament, defeating Brianna Yang and Seng Yang of St. Paul Washington 18-21. 23-21, 21-19 in their final match. In the semifinals, Benson and Briese lost 21-17, 19-21, 21-11 to Stacy Yang and Phoo Phyo of St. Paul Johnson, who went on to take first place. The Burnsville duo went 4-1 in the tournament, with four of the five matches going to a third set.
Murray and Schwarz reached the quarterfinals before losing a three-set match to the Washington team that Benson and Briese later defeated for third place.
