Burnsville above .500, hopeful about the future
It’s been a while since Burnsville celebrated a homecoming football victory, and the Blaze weren’t about to let the opportunity slip away.
There was plenty of time for photos and meet-and-greets Oct. 1, when Burnsville defeated Park of Cottage Grove 35-14 at Dick Hanson Field. There also was time for some measured optimism about the state of the program, which has churned through rough waters recently. This will be the first time since 2018 the Blaze (3-2) have won more than one game in a season.
While Burnsville is unlikely to turn up in the state Class 6A rankings this week, the Blaze aren’t allowing that to rain on their homecoming parade.
“I think what we’re doing this year means a lot to this program,” senior running back and defensive back Henry Saykeo said. “We’re showing the younger generation what leadership can do for a team.”
Hard work, discipline, togetherness – every team hears that from their coaches from the time the whistle blows to start high school practices in mid-August. But this year’s Blaze appear to have embraced the message, coach Vince Varpness said.
“It’s really a great group,” Varpness said. “They’ve been hearing the same thing for who knows how long about game discipline, playing together, doing your job and working hard, all the life skills that we try to teach them. This group’s taking it to heart. It’s been a long ride to get to this point, but for whatever reason this group’s believing it and doing it. That’s why they’re having success.”
Varpness said Saykeo is a leading example of what a player can accomplish in the Blaze program. In addition to playing both offense (74 yards rushing) and defense against Park, he returned a punt 51 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, increasing Burnsville’s lead to two touchdowns.
“He’s a great kid – football smart,” Varpness said. “We play him on defense. We can play him on offense. We can even throw him in there at quarterback in the Wildcat (formation). He picks something up the first time you teach it to him. This couldn’t have been a better day for him.”
A number of other Burnsville players had good days against Park. Quarterback Jeremy Sherlock completed 10 of 13 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran for a 15-yard score. Markeese Howard (28 yards), Eric Kilgore (77 yards) and Nicholas Meuser (26 yards) caught the touchdown passes. Kilgore finished with four catches for 95 yards.
After a wild sequence early in the second quarter that saw three long touchdown passes (two by Park) in 50 seconds of game time, the Burnsville defense settled down. The Wolfpack passed for 311 yards, but the Blaze had three interceptions and held Park to 45 yards rushing. Senior linebacker Michel Douhe had seven total tackles, including six unassisted.
Stopping opponents was a problem for Burnsville last season, when it allowed 29 points a game, including 48 against Park. This year the defense has kept the Blaze in games and given the offense and special teams a chance to make big plays.
“I think our defense is just super gap-sound and very disciplined,” Saykeo said. “We all understand our roles, and that makes it a lot easier.”
Burnsville will play at Eastview at 7 p.m. Friday. The Lightning (0-5) will be hungry for a victory to turn around what has been a nightmarish season thus far. Eastview lost to Eagan 41-3 last week.
Varpness told his team this is a time to appreciate what they have accomplished, while keeping its collective foot on the accelerator.
“We’ve always talked about how you handle failure and how you handle success,” he said. “You set goals, and once you reach them, you re-set them. So we told the kids, don’t settle for this. Don’t let this be what we’re about. Let’s keep working and get rolling into the playoffs.”
