Nguyen takes over as badminton head coach
Burnsville’s badminton program had to keep the torch lit for a year before it could be passed.
The 2020 season was to be Anthony Nguyen’s first as head coach after taking over for program founder Jeff Limke, who retired following the 2019 season. The pandemic, of course, disrupted everybody’s plans.
“Last year we had been practicing about two weeks and were getting ready for our first match when we found out we couldn’t play,” Nguyen said. “I spent about two years getting ready for my first match as head coach.”
That match took place April 5, when Burnsville defeated Trinity at River Ridge 7-0 in both the varsity and junior varsity matches. Two days later the Blaze played one of the state’s strongest programs. St. Paul Washington, losing 7-0. Following a break of nearly two weeks without a match, the Blaze returns to the courts at Edina on Tuesday, April 20.
Nguyen had been an assistant coach at Burnsville for five years before taking charge of the program. The effects of the pandemic appear to have lingered; in recent years Burnsville could expect to have 40 to 50 girls out for the sport, but this season it’s 23. Transportation issues for players might play into it as well, Nguyen said.
The Blaze have a relatively inexperienced roster, not surprising given the circumstances. There would have been considerable turnover regardless because when Burnsville last played in 2019 juniors and seniors made up most of the varsity lineup.
Nguyen said it might take some time, but eventually the Blaze can be as competitive as they’ve always been. “Personally, my goal is top five in the state,” he said. “Our girls didn’t get a lot of chances to play during the layoff year so it’ll take a little while for the skills to come, but they’re a dedicated group.”
Washington won all seven varsity matches against Burnsville in straight sets, although several of them were closely contested. One of the closer matches was at first doubles, where Burnsville seniors Shannon Murray and McKenzie Schwarz play. They also had that spot in the lineup as sophomores in 2019.
Maddie Blackburn is at first singles after previously being a junior varsity player. The rest of the roster has some talent and flexibility to play singles or doubles, and Nguyen said it’s up to him to determine how the pieces fit.
“You can tell there’s some skill,” he said. “You can also tell it’s been a while since they played, but it’s going to get better.”
The Blaze’s next match at home is a rematch with Trinity on Monday, April 26. They will be at home against Minneapolis Washburn on April 30.
This year badminton teams are allowed 18 match dates with a maximum of 28 matches, including triangulars and quadrangulars. Regular-season events with more than four teams aren’t allowed. The regular season runs through May 25. Plans for a state tournament have not yet been announced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.