Farmington wins Edina tourney; Eastview sweeps three duals
Eastview had little trouble putting up the first three dual-meet victories of its 2021-22 wrestling season.
Two Rivers, St. Paul Central and Hopkins had limited varsity rosters to send to the season-opening Eastview Duals on Dec. 3, and forfeits were frequent. Eastview, however, also won 21 of the 23 matches where a Lightning wrestler did have an opponent. Eastview defeated Two Rivers (formerly Henry Sibley) 72-12, Central 84-0 and Hopkins 71-0.
Eastview coach Kurt Habeck sent 19 wrestlers to the mat for varsity matches at the Eastview Duals. Nine of them finished the night 3-0: Spencer Lee, Nolan Enderlein, Aiden Enderlein, Carter Harris, Thomas Schmidt, Brady Kelley, Cole Frost, Ezra Formaneck and Ethan Dupont. Nolan Enderlein, a junior, is ranked 10th in Class 3A at 113 pounds by theguillotine.com.
Riley Myers (138 pounds) and Landon O’Neil (220) earned their first varsity victories by fall. Three others got their first varsity victories by forfeit.
The Lightning have a busy weekend coming up with a triangular against Farmington and Faribault at 5 p.m. Friday at Farmington, followed by the Maple Grove Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Panther Invite
Goodhue took the team championship at the Lakeville North Panther Invite on Dec. 4, finishing ahead of four South Suburban Conference teams in the process.
Lakeville North was second in the 11-team field, with Rosemount finishing sixth, Lakeville South eighth and Eagan 10th.
North senior Jore Volk, a two-time state champion, did not wrestle at the Panther Invite. Two-time state runner-up Zach Hanson did, taking first at 152 pounds and winning his championship match by technical fall. North’s Conor Popp took first at 285, winning both of his matches in a three-wrestler round-robin.
Antonio Menard (195) and Michael Anderson (220) were runners-up for Lakeville North.
Peyton Hermann of Lakeville South took first at 170, winning his championship match by technical fall.
Rosemount junior Ethan Horn finished second at 138. Top Eagan finishers were Michael Johnson (106), Kyan Carstensen (152), Austin Kalina (160), all of whom were sixth in their weight classes.
Tigers win Edina invite
Farmington edged Lake City by two points for the team championship at the Edina Wrestling Invitational on Dec. 4.
Helping the Tigers win the title was sophomore Cole Han-Lindemyer, a 2021 state runner-up at 170 pounds. He won the 182-pound bracket at Edina, pinning his opponent in the first period of the championship match.
Farmington eighth-grader Davis Parrow won by technical fall in the final at 113. Runners-up for the Tigers were Aiden Han-Lindemyer (138) and Gavin O’Neill (195).
Burnsville placed ninth of 12 teams at Edina. The Blaze’s top individual finisher was junior Mambu Sonie, who finished second at 220. Xavier Ripplinger was third at 138.
Dan Gable Donnybrook
Apple Valley traveled last weekend to Coralville, Iowa, for the inaugural Dan Gable Donnybrook, finishing 20th of 33 teams.
Organizers aspire to have the event become one of the biggest regular-sesaon high school tournaments. Seven teams in InterMat’s “Fab 50” national rankings took part, including Simley, the defending Minnesota Class 2A champion and ranked 18th nationally. The Spartans were the top Minnesota finisher and seventh overall.
Placing individually for Apple Valley, ranked sixth in Class 3A, were Louis Prouty (13th at 106 pounds), Austin Laudenbach (seventh at 113), Keiichi Kong (ninth at 120), Tyler Laudenbach (12th at 126), Jayden Haueter (ninth at 132), Ian Haueter (15th at 138), Parker Elliott (21st at 145), Marcell Booth (16th at 160), Max Elliott (24th at 170), Parker Muth (22nd at 195), Conner Elliott (10th at 220) and Sean Schiefelbein (20th at 285).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.