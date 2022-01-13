South edges Prior Lake to take SSC lead
Every sporting team has moments that bring fans and athletes to their feet. Typically, these come once or twice a season, but this past week Lakeville boys swimming had more breathless moments than they could count.
North 94, Farmington 92
The Panthers kicked things off Jan. 6 with a dramatic victory over Farmington to move to 2-1 in South Suburban Conference dual meets.
The lead swung back and forth all evening. Farmington opened with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay (1 minute, 44.76 seconds) to gain a two-point lead, but North’s Marcus Satterlee and Niko Vinovich went 1-2 in the 200 freestyle to put their team in front.
With the teams tied again going into the diving break, Alex Byer racked up 179.90 points for the victory. Behind him in third place with 109 points was Christo Vinovich with a lifetime best six-dive score that North coach Dan Schneider called his team’s “breakout performance of the meet.”
Satterlee clinched another victory in the 100 butterfly (55.11) while Jonah Hoffman held off a charge by Farmington’s Brody Fulsaas to win the 500 freestyle in 5:05.33. After first- and third-place finishes in the 200 freestyle relay, North held a 12-point lead going into the final three events.
The Tigers loaded their final events, outscoring the Panthers in the breaststroke and backstroke with 11 points over North’s five in each event and sending the teams to the final relay tied 86-86. The 400 freestyle relay squad of Satterlee, Jack MacLeod, Niko Vinovich and Cooper Krance charged to the wall in 3:25.00 to seal the win for the Panthers.
“(All the) boys swam well and competed in each and every event,” Schneider said. “It is always exciting to have a chance to win the meet if you win the (final) relay. Once the boys knew that they had a chance to get the victory they went out and swam great to secure the win. I was very proud of the boys and how they competed.”
Along with Christo Vinovich, Schneider singled out swimmer Garrick Antulov, a fast-rising athlete for the Panthers, as one of the performers of the meet. Antulov swam the 500 freestyle for the first time this season, finishing in 6:25.77 for sixth place. Exiting the pool, Antulov immediately turned around and swam the third leg of the junior varsity 200 freestyle relay in 27.32, the fastest split of the session.
“Garrick is improving every meet and is looking strong in the water,” said Schneider. All four of Antulov’s swims were lifetime bests.
Lakeville South 96, Prior Lake 90
The last two undefeated teams in the South Suburban Conference staged an epic battle Jan. 7.
Last year Prior Lake, undefeated in the SSC since the 2019-20 season, barely out-touched an up-and-coming South team in the final event to tie the dual meet. The teams went on to share the SSC title. It came down to the final event again this year.
The dual meet was tied or the margin was within two points for eight of the 12 events. South opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:40.84), but the Lakers used their depth to grab second and third place and stay within two. Battling back and forth, the Lakers pulled ahead in diving behind Blake Wallen to hold a two-point lead.
The Cougars came off the diving break with clutch performances in the 100 butterfly by Dalton Bild, Noah Cochran and Andrew Cao to retake the lead 49-45. The Lakers tied it again in the 500 freestyle, but outstanding 100 backstroke performances by Cochran, Gage Boushee and Brendan Mattson gave South a narrow four-point lead heading into the final event.
“Noah swam the dual meet of his life,” said South head coach Rick Ringeisen. “(He had) lifetime-best times for critical points.”
Even with seven individual victories between Max Kasal, Ethan LaBounty, Bild and Boushee, South still had to win the 400 freestyle relay or finish second and third to knock off the Lakers and stay atop the SSC. Kasal led off with a 47.34 leg, handing the lead to Noah Anderson and then Cochran. Despite outstanding swims by both, Prior Lake came back to hold a 1.5-second lead when Boushee started his anchor leg. He made up the difference and then some as the South relay finished in 3:18.16, nearly two seconds ahead of the Lakers.
Lakeville South earned its first dual-meet victory over Prior Lake in five years.
“Prior Lake is a championship team, and they challenged us in every event,” Ringeisen said. “They never backed down and fought to the end of the meet. Our guys stayed focused and determined not to let the meet slip away from us.
“Our leaders and team spirit carried the day for us. It was amazing to see the team’s jubilation when they realized they had won the meet.”
Maroon and Gold Invite: Panthers win Bronze title
Both Lakeville teams went to the 2022 Maroon and Gold Invite on Jan. 8 at the University of Minnesota. “Maroon and Gold is the most prestigious invitational of the season,” Ringeisen said. “The top teams from across the state and western Wisconsin show up to face the best competition (until their respective state meets) and swim in the world-class U of M Aquatics Center. It’s a seeded meet with every athlete competing against athletes at the same competitive level.”
Lakeville North competed in the Bronze Division on Saturday morning, taking on 10 other teams and finding itself in a tight battle with St. Louis Park and Simley.
St. Louis Park was heavily favored to take the Bronze title but ultimately was unable to overcome North’s lead. North finished with 510 points, with St. Louis Park second with 506 and Simley third with 504. The three teams were nearly 100 points ahead of the rest of the field.
The Panthers and St. Louis Park traded the lead multiple times throughout the morning. North saw clutch performances from Satterlee, Krance, MacLeod, Niko Vinovich, Robert Kovacic and Isaac Snaza, all of whom had top-eight finishes individually. Divers Alex Byer and Christo Vinovich had lifetime-best 11-dive scores, with Byer finishing third.
St. Louis Park needed to win the 400 freestyle relay to overcome North’s lead, but Simley won the event. St. Louis Park just beat the Panthers to the wall, finishing .11 ahead of the North squad of MacLeod, Niko Vinovich, Michael Graeber and Satterlee. North’s time of 3:26.96 was good enough for third place and secured the Bronze title and cupcakes for the ride home.
“I think that telling them if they won the meet they would get cupcakes was a great motivator for them and certainly the icing on the cake,” Schneider said.
Cooper Krance took home North’s lone individual title in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.21), more than one second ahead of his closest competitor. Satterlee, Krance, MacLeod and Kovacic also took the 200 medley relay title in 1:43.18, more than four seconds ahead of second-place St. Louis Park.
“We had a great meet with 33 lifetime bests,” Schneider said. “To get the win with many of our swimmers out of the meet was just a tremendous accomplishment.”
South Third in Maroon Division
Twelve teams participated in the Maroon Division meet at the Maroon and Gold Invite on Saturday afternoon, where a loaded East Ridge team ran away from the rest of the field. East Ridge finished with 561 points, while Hudson, Wisconsin, had 399 and the Cougars took third with 394.5.
Top-eight finishes for South came from Ethan LaBounty, Bild, Kasal, Porter Woodson (diving), Cochran and Boushee. Boushee took the 200 freestyle in 1:44.61. He currently holds a top-five time in Minnesota in the event.
“Gage swam an excellent tactical race, taking the lead and building throughout the race to win with a season-best time,” said Ringeisen.
Kasal, Bild, Noah Anderson and Boushee also won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:30.38, nearly half a second ahead of Prior Lake. “(They) looked spectacular out front in clean water,” said Ringeisen.
LaBounty placed third in the 200 individual medley with a lifetime-best swim of 2:01.22. “The second half of his IM is so fast that his competitors know they are likely to be passed,” Ringeisen said.
LaBounty also finished second in the 100 breaststroke by swimming a season-best time of 1:01.24.
Kasal placed second in the 50 freestyle. He also holds a top-five 100 butterfly time in Minnesota this season.
“Our returning All-State athletes (Bild, Boushee, Kasal) faced their best individual competition (thus far),” said Ringeisen. “Doubling back the next afternoon after that emotional victory over Prior Lake was excellent preparation for state when the guys will have to swim prelims and finals on back-to-back days.”
