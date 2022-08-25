Better record could be within Blaze’s reach

Football team hopes attitude change will lead to more victories
Keeping things positive isn’t always easy for a team coming off a 1-8 season. But it’s essential for Burnsville football, and the message has been received.
“We’re not going to do much if we say we’re not good and we’re not going to win games,” said tight end Nick Meuser, a baseball player who decided to join the Blaze football program this season. “But if we say we’ve got some potential we can do better than last year.”
Like most recent seasons, the Blaze will fight a numbers battle and can’t afford a rash of injuries. But head coach Vince Varpness has noticed a change in attitude.
“Since they’ve come on the field (for the first day of practice Aug. 15) I’m really proud of their work,” Varpness said. “In years past we’ve had guys with a negative mindset towards work ethic and sprinting and working hard and following their coaching. But this is a really positive group that’s working together, they’re working hard, and they have the same goals.”
The Blaze have a solid group of returning players, led by senior captains Christian Sivongxay (offensive/defensive line) and Will Sczepanski (running back/defensive back). A couple of players who decided to come out for the team this year after not playing last season could have an impact. One is Meuser, a 6-foot-4 senior who likely will play tight end. Jeremy Sherlock, a junior who has played football going back to fourth grade, returned to the sport after a season off and is the favorite to start at quarterback.
“We had the players last year,” Sherlock said, “it’s just that sometimes things wouldn’t go our way. Five out of our nine games going into the fourth quarter, we were either winning, tied or down by one score. And we only won one of those. But the team was there. And I think this year we have the roster that can do it. Now it’s a mental game. That’s what we’re trying to fight out here.”
The Blaze are hoping senior Mambu Sonie can be a force on the defensive line. Henry Saykeo returns at running back. Also returning are senior running back/defensive back Dun Fahnbulleh, senior lineman Colin Westrum and receiver/defensive backs Markeese Howard and Chase Classen, both juniors.
“I think we’re going to be deepest at the defensive line,” Varpness said. “We have enough athletes playing defensive back that we’ll be solid there. We need depth on the offensive line and at linebacker, but we’re pretty good at receiver and running back.”
Sherlock, after not playing last season, has impressed the coaches with his ability to process information quickly. And, “he’s athletic,” Varpness said. “We’re always a run-first team, but Jeremy does give us another dimension. He can be a bit of a scrambler and he can throw on the run. So it brings us some things we haven’t had.”
De La Salle, Bloomington Kennedy and St. Louis Park come to Burnsville for the annual Watermelon Bowl scrimmages Saturday, with action beginning at 9:30 a.m.
“We always keep it simple in the scrimmage,” Varpness said. “But I want to see physicality. I want to see effort, assignment-sound football, and then ball protection and getting out without injuries. If we can do those five things we’ll be happy.”
Even for a returning player like Sonie, the scrimmages have value. “I’m looking forward to seeing if we can do our assignments and do our part on every play,” he said. “That’s something I think we need to work on.”
The Blaze open their regular season Sept. 1 at Farmington. Following that are rematches with several teams Burnsville had close games against last season. Bettering last year’s record might not take a superhuman effort; instead, Varpness said, it might only require the players performing to their capabilities.
“Everybody’s taking care of their business,” the coach said. “They’re not worried about what everybody else is doing, they’re just doing their job.”
Blaze football
(Games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted)
Sept. 1 (Thur.): at Farmington
Sept. 9: at Hopkins
Sept. 16: Anoka
Sept. 23: Woodbury
Oct. 1 (Sat.): Park of Cottage Grove, noon
Oct. 7: at Eastview
Oct. 14: Eagan
Oct. 19 (Wed.): Rosemount
