Better record could be within Blaze’s reach

Burnsville players work on special teams during practice Monday morning. The Blaze will play their first regular-season game at Farmington on Thursday, Sept. 1.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Football team hopes attitude change will lead to more victories

Keeping things positive isn’t always easy for a team coming off a 1-8 season. But it’s essential for Burnsville football, and the message has been received.

Tags

Load comments