Berg remembered as a potential difference-maker

Community honors Farmington High student who died in diving accident
People who knew Garrett Berg said they had seen a lot of changes, all for the better.
Once stubborn and hard-headed, he had become more open to the counsel of others who only wanted the best for him. Coaches in all three of his sports found someone who was ready to accept coaching – and, perhaps more important, willing to help others become the best versions of themselves.
Chad Olson was anxious to see how much more growth Berg would make in 2019-20, which was to be Berg’s senior year at Farmington High School. Instead, Olson spent much of last week gathering information and anecdotes for Berg’s eulogy.
The Farmington community had to say goodbye to Berg on Saturday following his June 8 death in a cliff diving accident at Lake Byllesby in Goodhue County. He had turned 17 in May.
Olson spent a lot of time around Berg as co-head wrestling coach at Farmington and described him as somebody who was ready to be a difference-maker, both in the wrestling room and at the school.
“He had a big personality and kids just flocked to him,” Olson said. “He liked being with his friends – and they liked being with him because he was just a pleasant kid.”
The extent to which Berg was loved in the community became clear after his death. Approximately 300 people attended a visitation Friday. Three outdoor memorial services were held Saturday at Messiah Lutheran Church in Lakeville. COVID-19 related restrictions limited attendance to 214 at each service; all three were full, Olson said.
A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Berg’s funeral collected more than twice the goal.
As family and friends gathered last week to reminisce about Berg, one thing was clear: He was well on his way to becoming a leader at Farmington High.
“By the end of last wrestling season, he got up in front of the team and asked to be part of the leadership council” for 2020-21, Olson said.
“One of his teammates told me about how Garrett helped him with cutting weight. Garrett didn’t have to cut weight. That wasn’t an issue for him, but he wanted to be there for his teammate.” Olson added. “He’d talk to him after practice or call him at night to make sure he was eating the right things.
“The coaches weren’t aware of that. Sometimes in that situation a kid wants to make sure the coaches know he’s helping a teammate (in order to receive recognition). That didn’t matter to Garrett. To him, he was being a good teammate.”
Berg was born in St. Louis Park and lived in Lakeville through second grade before his family moved to Farmington. He was active in 4-H and enjoyed outdoor activities. And it was evident he had a future as an athlete. Berg wrestled and played football and baseball. In 2019-20 he was a regular in the Tigers’ wrestling lineup and finished fifth in the Class 3A, Section 1 tournament at 138 pounds.
“I think as a senior he definitely would have had an opportunity to go to the state tournament,” Olson said.
As is the case with many young athletes, there was a time when Berg and his coaches butted heads. “When he was younger he tended to want to do things his way and work on his moves,” Olson said. “That’s true of a lot of wrestlers. But this year Garrett really made an effort to ask for help. He was willing to try different things. He wanted to be coachable, and he wanted to be somebody his teammates could ask for help.”
The wrestling team got together by video conference shortly after learning of Berg’s death, mainly to make certain anybody who was having difficulty coping with it could get help. Then they set out to honor him.
Last week was the first time Olson had to deliver a eulogy for one of his athletes, and “hopefully it will be the last time,” he said.
