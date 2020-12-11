Bench is a keeper for Gophers hockey

Graduate transfer is National Goaltender of the Month
Taking chemistry exams and stopping hockey pucks would seem to have nothing in common, but Lauren Bench says you can apply the same attitude to both tasks.
“I kind of look at it as one class at a time, one exam at a time,” said Bench, the University of Minnesota women’s team’s starting goalie. “In hockey, it’s the same thing. You’re focusing on the next shot, the next period, the next game.”
That approach has served Bench well in both realms. She graduated summa cum laude from Bemidji State with a chemistry degree and biology minor. Now she is studying for a master’s in kinesiology at Minnesota. On the ice, she played well enough to be named National Goaltender of the Month and Western Collegiate Hockey Association Goaltender of the Month for November.
In four games, Bench was 4-1 with one shutout and stopped 166 of the 172 shots she faced. Those were the first five games Bench played for Minnesota after joining the Gophers as a graduate transfer.
“You can’t win awards like that without your team,” said Bench, an Eagan native who started in goal for Burnsville High School for five seasons. “And as a unit, I think we’ve been really happy about the way we’ve played defense the first four games.”
December series against Wisconsin and Ohio State were postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, but Minnesota and Minnesota State Mankato arranged to play a home-and-home series Thursday and Friday, which will be the Gophers’ final games before the holidays. The rest of their schedule hasn’t been announced yet.
As a youth player, Bench had a long-standing goal of playing for the Gophers. It didn’t happen quite the way she intended. First she spent four years at Bemidji State (including one redshirt season) and became one of the WCHA’s top goaltenders. Often tasked with keeping the Beavers in games against national powers such as Minnesota, Minnesota Duluth, Wisconsin and Ohio State, she had a 2.45 goals-against average and .912 save percentage for her Bemidji State career.
On Feb. 29, Bench was the winning goalie in the longest game in WCHA women’s history, a 2-1, four-overtime victory over Minnesota Duluth in the first round of the conference playoffs. That tied a best-of-three series that Minnesota Duluth went on to win. Bench also set a WCHA single-game record with 70 saves in the playoff victory.
On schedule to receive her undergraduate degree in the spring of 2020, Bench initially planned to pass up her remaining year of athletic eligibility and enter medical school. But she reconsidered, on two fronts. Bench opted to pursue a graduate degree in kinesiology and entered the transfer portal for hockey.
The No. 3-ranked Gophers needed experience in net after one of their goalies from last season graduated and another stopped playing because of lingering concussion symptoms. The match was made.
“I decided I really wanted to play my last year, but I had no idea it would be at Minnesota,” Bench said. “I wouldn’t say I knew any of the players well, but I knew most of them from playing against them in high school or college, or being with them in camps. It’s been a great fit. The team has really welcomed me.”
Bench says things are working out well academically, too. She is taking four courses and 12 credits this semester, and has probably two more semesters before earning her master’s.
“I had been set on medical school, and that’s something I could still do,” she said. “But I feel I’m moving in another direction. I’m interested in sports psych, and I could see myself coaching. I’d also be interested in playing professionally if an opportunity opens up.”
Bench holds Burnsville High School records for saves, shutouts, minutes played and games started. But the school’s 2016 Athena Award winner wasn’t all hockey, all the time. She also earned varsity letters in softball, golf and Alpine skiing.
Still, it was hockey where most of the high school sports memories were made. Bench helped the Blaze reach the state Class AA tournament in 2014, her sophomore season.
“We lost both of our games at the state tournament, but it’s still the highlight of my high school career,” she said. “We didn’t always have good teams coming up through youth hockey, so that was like a reward for us.”
Although now fully committed to being the best goaltender she can be, Bench can recall a time when she didn’t care for the position. She started as a skater and later tried goalie. Bench didn’t mind it but didn’t want to play there all the time. The problem was, no one else on the team wanted the be the goalie and Bench, to her dismay, wound up with the job by default.
“I saw a lot of shots and gave up a lot of goals because I didn’t really know how to play the position yet,” she said. “Once I learned more about playing goalie, I saw I could make some cool saves and make an impact on the game. That’s when I started to really enjoy it.”
Now the Gophers hope there are more cool saves in Bench’s future.
