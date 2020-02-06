Lakeville high schools battle on court, collaborate off court
Lakeville’s high school basketball programs were on display last Friday, but their commitment to the community was front and center.
A girls-boys varsity doubleheader in front of an overflow crowd at Lakeville South completed a week of fundraising for the Coaches vs. Cancer project. Each of the four teams wore different color T-shirts associated with the form of the disease they were fighting. By the end of the doubleheader, the programs had raised almost $8,500 for the American Cancer Society.
Additionally, the Lakeville Stray Cats presented a check for $10,000 to the district at halftime of the boys game. The Stray Cats, founded by parents of former Lakeville high school athletes, raise money to help student-athletes in need pay for the cost of participation fees and equipment.
Both halves of the basketball doubleheader went Lakeville North’s way. The Panther girls built a double-digit first-half lead and went on to defeat Lakeville South 70-58. The boys game went to the final seconds before North prevailed 69-66.
Girls
Lakeville North guards Lauren Jensen and Sarah Kuma combine to average almost 42 points a game, and they drove the Panthers’ offense last Friday. Jensen, who has committed to the University of Iowa, poured in 33 points, about eight above her season average. Kuma, who will play next year at Concordia-St. Paul, scored 14 points.
Junior guard Lizzie Berkvam added seven points for Lakeville North.
Lakeville North went into the week in third place in the South Suburban Conference, three games behind co-leaders Farmington and Rosemount. The Panthers had a chance to narrow the conference gap Tuesday when they played at Farmington but lost 64-44 to drop to 8-5 in the conference and 11-9 overall.
Lakeville South (1-11, 5-16) was trying to avenge a 63-61 loss to North on Jan. 2. In the rematch, the Cougars got 23 points from sophomore guard Ally Schultz, which was the fourth time in the last seven games she has scored 20 or more. Zoe Ostrowski and Finley Ohnstad added 11 points each for South.
The Cougars defeated Apple Valley 59-46 on Tuesday to end a four-game losing streak.
Boys
Lakeville North guards Josh Kamara and Will Blascziek sparked a second-half rally that gave the Panthers the lead. Kamara, a senior, had a game-high 26 points and made 14 of 17 free throws. Blascziek, a junior, had four three-point baskets and finished with 22 points.
Lakeville South led 49-43 with 10 minutes, 20 seconds remaining after guard Reid Patterson completed a three-point play. Lakeville North scored the next nine points, taking a lead that it held most of the remainder of the game. It wasn’t until Patterson’s long three-pointer at the buzzer bounced off the front of the rim that North’s lead was safe.
During the 9-0 run, Kamara made two free throws and Blascziek hit three-point and two-point field goals. When Lakeville South tied the game briefly at 56-56, Kamara found Noah Frechette open for a go-ahead three-pointer.
“We’ve had some slow starts, but tonight we were all locked in from the get-go and started out strong,” Kamara said. “We’ve lost a couple close ones to top-10 teams. We weren’t able to finish. Tonight we stuck together and finished it out.”
Kamara said playing in front of a capacity crowd probably helped Lakeville North avoid another slow start. “Our fans are here. Their fans are here. We’re just ready to make our fans proud, you know?” he said.
Lakeville North (6-5 South Suburban, 10-9 overall) lost to Lakeville South 61-44 on its home court Jan. 3. The Panthers are ranked 17th in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News.
Ninth-ranked Lakeville South (8-3, 15-3) fell two games behind South Suburban co-leaders Shakopee and Eastview. On Friday, four South players scored at least 12 points, with Patterson leading with 18. Guard Joe Bachinski and forward Jack Leland had 13 each, and forward Riley Mahlman had 12.
In South Suburban Conference games Tuesday, Lakeville South defeated Apple Valley 72-36 while Lakeville North fell to Farmington 67-63. North plays at SSC co-leader Eastview at 7 p.m. Friday.
