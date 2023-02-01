North takes 2-game lead in SSC
Roller coasters usually are shut down during Minnesota winters, but Lakeville North and Rosemount on Tuesday took girls basketball fans for a topsy-turvy ride.
North, playing at home, appeared to have the game under control, making four three-point baskets in the second half as its lead grew to 14 points. Rosemount came back, causing Panthers fans to squirm in their seats. The Irish took the lead before North guard Haley Bryant tied the game with a three-pointer. Trinity Wilson’s basket with less than 20 seconds remaining was the difference in South Suburban Conference leader Lakeville North’s 51-49 victory.
The victory gives North (8-1 SSC, 13-5 overall) a two-game lead over Rosemount (6-3, 13-4) about halfway through the league schedule. They’ll have a rematch Feb. 23 at Rosemount.
Hotly contested games are commonplace in the North-Rosemount rivalry. Rosemount won all three of the games between the teams last year, including a 42-40 squeaker in the state Class 4A consolation semifinals.
“We knew it was going to be a struggle because we’ve always been battling against them,” said North senior guard Emy Wolkow, who led her team with 16 points.
North coach Shelly Clemons didn’t love watching the Panthers lose their double-digit second-half lead, but they still got the result they wanted. “We need to be able to play through mistakes and play together down the stretch,” Clemons said.
The Panthers also stayed on pace toward their goal of winning a conference championship. The North program under Clemons, and previously Andy Berkvam, always prioritized postseason success over conference titles. Their playoff aims haven’t changed – “we want to make it to state, and we’d like to be in the championship game,” Wolkow said – but the Panthers haven’t won an SSC title since 2017, and now that has become coveted.
Wilson, facing constant double-teaming from Rosemount, scored 11 points. North guard Gabby Betton also had 11. Guards Ava Thompson and Riley Ang scored 16 points each for Rosemount.
Consecutive baskets by Thompson completed an eight-point Rosemount run that put the Irish ahead by three. North’s Bryant responded with 1 minute, 52 seconds remaining. It remained tied at 49-49 for more than a minute when one of the Irish players guarding Wilson suddenly went to the floor. North quickly got the ball to Wilson, who scored to put the Panthers ahead.
Wilson, a 6-foot-3 junior, leads North in scoring with a 13.2 average. Opponents have made things difficult for her, however.
“It’s tough on her. Not only is she getting doubled and tripled, I think because she’s so much bigger and stronger than a lot of players she’s not getting a lot of calls,” Clemons said. “But she knows what’s happening. We know everybody is trying to take away (Wilson and Betton, who’s second on the team in scoring), but we have five players on the floor who are scoring threats.”
It wasn’t a perfectly played game for Rosemount or Lakeville North, but the Panthers did enough to win. For now, Clemons said, that’s fine.
“We’re not trying to over-think anything yet because we believe once we have everybody playing their best we’re going to be hard to beat,” the coach said.
Lakeville North returns to South Suburban Conference play at Prior Lake at 7 p.m. Friday. On Monday, Feb. 6, the Panthers have a rematch with Lakeville South, which defeated North 51-49 on Jan. 6.
Rosemount plays at Apple Valley on Friday and is home against Park of Cottage Grove in a non-conference game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
In other local girls basketball games:
• Apple Valley won its first game of the 2022-23 season and broke an 18-game losing streak over two years with a 67-29 victory at St. Paul Central on Tuesday. Lyndzeahia Gardner scored 17 points, leading four Apple Valley players in double figures. Kya Myers had 14 points, Maria Pyle 12 and Natalia Mackins 10 for the Eagles, 1-16 overall.
• Lakeville South edged Eagan 58-56 on Tuesday at Eagan High School. Top scorers were Finley Ohnstad (22 points) for South and Madi McCullum (18) for Eagan. South is 6-4 in the South Suburban and 13-5 overall; Eagan is 5-5 and 11-8.
• Eastview (5-4, 8-9) moved above .500 in conference games with a 53-44 home-court victory over Farmington. Savanah Gardner scored 13 points and Kaitlyn Schaefer 12 for Eastview. Hannah Hansen had a game-high 21 for Farmington (2-7, 5-13).
• Prior Lake won 77-64 at Burnsville despite 21 points from Blaze guard Madison Malecha. Shawna Bruha had 12 points and Avery Krumwiede and O’Ciana Johnson scored 11 each for the Blaze (2-9, 3-14).
sBoys basketball
Four teams remain within one-half game of each other in the top half of the South Suburban Conference standings. Eastview and Lakeville North are 7-1 in the league after both teams won Tuesday. Lakeville South and Shakopee, both 7-2, remain in the running.
• Eastview rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to squeeze past Farmington 76-75. Junior forward Jon Mekonnen had a game-high 29 points for Eastview, 12-3 overall. Senior point guard Baiden Bean led Farmington (3-5, 9-7) with 24.
• Lakeville North (13-2 overall) defeated Rosemount (1-7, 6-10) 71-55. Senior forward Nolan Winter scored 19 points for North, leading four players in double figures. Hudson Vaith scored 14 points, Will Kutzler 11 and Jack Robison 10.
• Lauson Schmidt scored 16 points and Ryan Johnson 13 as Lakeville South defeated Eagan 65-45. South is 12-4 overall. Oscar Khazon scored 12 points for Eagan (4-5, 10-7).
• Burnsville is 2-7 and 7-9 after Tuesday’s 68-65 loss at Prior Lake. Jeremy Sherlock scored 20 points and Charlie Pettis 19 for the Blaze.
• Shakopee defeated Apple Valley 74-49 on Tuesday. Jo Jo Mitchell scored 18 points to lead the Eagles (0-9, 1-15).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.