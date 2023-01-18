Eastview tied for boys league lead
The No. 9-ranked Rosemount girls basketball team was 11-1 after defeating Farmington and Blaine last weekend.
The Irish, whose only game this week was Wednesday against Eastview , won both games convincingly. They defeated Farmington 49-35 on Jan. 13 to remain near the South Suburban Conference lead, then pulled away from non-conference opponent Blaine 66-37 on Saturday.
Rosemount, 11-1 overall, is 4-1 in the South Suburban. The Irish started the week one-half game behind Lakeville North (5-1).
Ninth-grader Riley Ang scored 16 points in Rosemount’s victory over Farmington. Ayelishka Teko-Folly had nine points as did senior captain Nicole O’Neil, making her first appearance of the season after missing 10 games because of injury.
Sophomore forward Hannah Hansen scored 15 points for Farmington (1-4, 4-9).
Lakeville North defeated Eagan 74-47 in a game for the SSC lead on Jan. 12. Junior forward Trinity Wilson scored 18 points for the Panthers, leading three North players in double figures. Gabby Betton had 12 points and Elayna Boe 10 for the Panthers (5-1, 9-3). Drew Buslee and Madi McCullum each scored nine points to lead Eagan (4-2, 9-5).
Rosemount and Lakeville North have yet to face each other this season. The teams were to meet Dec. 22 at Rosemount, but the game was postponed because of poor weather. The teams now will play Jan. 31 at Lakeville North and Feb. 23 at Rosemount.
Boys
Eastview and Shakopee entered the week tied for first place in the South Suburban at 4-0, with Lakeville North and Lakeville South tied for third at 3-1.
Fifth-ranked Eastview (7-2 overall) defeated Apple Valley 78-49 on Jan. 13. Jonathan Mekonnen (19 points) and Chet Kloss (16) led the Lightning in scoring. Apple Valley dropped to 0-4 in the conference and 1-9 overall.
Eastview returns to conference play at home against Rosemount at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Sixth-ranked Lakeville North, playing without leading scorer Nolan Winter, defeated fourth-ranked Eden Prairie 86-75 in a non-conference game Jan. 14 at Anoka-Ramsey Community College. Senior guard Hudson Vaith made 11 of 18 field-goal attempts and scored a game-high 32 points. Junior guard Jack Robison, who recently missed some time because of injury, was back in the lineup and score 23.
Lakeville North (9-2 overall) defeated Eagan 75-63 in SSC play Jan. 13 as Andrew Quam scored 17 points, Robison 16 and Vaith 13. Emmanuel Schmitter scored a game-high 25 for Eagan (1-3, 7-5).
Lakeville South (8-3 overall) defeated Prior Lake 66-57 on Jan. 13 as four Cougars players scored 10 points or more. Reece Gerl had 16 for South. DaMarcus Burks scored 14, Carter Wilson 12 and Ryan Johnson 10.
Farmington entered the week 8-3 overall and 2-1 in the South Suburban. The Tigers returned to league play Wednesday at home against Rosemount. Brandon Hrncir scored 20 points, leading four players in double figures as the Tigers defeated Chaska 76-69 in a non-conference game Jan. 12.
Last week’s Minnesota Basketball News Class 4A boys rankings had five South Suburban Conference teams in the top 14: Eastview (fifth), Lakeville North (sixth), Farmington (eighth), Shakopee (10th) and Lakeville South (14th).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.