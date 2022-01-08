Basketball: North, Shakopee boys tied for first in SSC

Several teams near the top in girls standings
Lakeville North and Shakopee are tied for first place after the first full week of the South Suburban Conference boys basketball schedule.
SSC teams played one conference game before the holiday break. The bulk of the league schedule runs from early January through early March, with teams playing two conference games each week.
Lakeville North and Shakopee ended the week 3-0 in the conference, one game ahead of Eastview, Farmington and Lakeville South. Shakopee, 9-0 overall, is ranked second in Class 4A with Eastview fifth and Lakeville North eighth.
On Friday, Lakeville North defeated Eagan 61-44 as junior wing Nolan Winter scored 20 points and sophomore guard Jack Robison had 14. Sam Nolan and Brayden Manning scored nine each.
Eagan, which lost its fourth consecutive game, dropped to 0-2 in the conference and 3-6 overall.
Eastview (8-2, 2-1) defeated Apple Valley 81-48 on Thursday. Four Lightning players scored in double figures: Chet Kloss (13 points), Sammy Bolger (12), Jacob Scheuring (12) and Mario Adams (10). Mileo Patterson scored 16 points for Apple Valley (2-6, 0-3).
Lakeville South ran its winning streak to four games with a 66-61 victory at Prior Lake on Thursday and a 64-53 victory over Rochester Mayo on Saturday at the Rochester Hoops Challenge. Avery Mast scored a game-high 24 points as South (6-3, 2-1) defeated Prior Lake. Connor Beauchamp added 12 points and Jackson Ressler 11.
Rosemount (6-3, 1-2) earned a 66-58 home-court victory over Farmington on Thursday. Irish junior guard Anish Ramlall scored a game-high 21 points. Carter Theisen had 12 points and Dylan Young 11 for Rosemount. Farmington (5-5, 2-1) had 16 points from Kyle Hrncir, 15 from Sam Hoffman and 12 from Zach Cochnauer.
No. 2-ranked Shakopee defeated Burnsville 84-48 on Thursday. Khalif Bettis scored 28 points for Burnsville (1-7, 0-2).
Girls basketball
It appears to be a wide-open race for the South Suburban Conference girls basketball championship, with the top four teams in the standings having just one loss each.
At the end of this week’s play, Prior Lake and Shakopee were tied for first at 4-1, with Lakeville North and Rosemount next at 3-1.
Lakeville North (5-4 overall) edged Eagan 46-44 on Friday. Eight North players scored, led by Trinity Wilson with 11 points and Haley Bryant with nine. Drew Buslee had 13 points and Belle Iten 12 for Eagan (7-4 overall, 2-3 SSC).
Nicole O’Neil and Alexa Ratzlaff scored 15 points each as Rosemount defeated Farmington 65-33 on Friday. Tayah Leenderts scored 11 for the Irish (7-4 overall). Farmington (4-9, 1-4) was led by senior guard Rosella Wille with 14 points.
Eastview remained above .500 in conference play with a 73-28 victory at Apple Valley on Friday. The Lightning (6-6, 3-2) were led by junior guard Caitlyn Han with 17 points, sophomore guard Savanah Gardner with 16 and eighth-grade forward Lexie Matthews with 13. Apple Valley senior Isabella Jensen scored 26 of her team’s 28 points. The Eagles are 0-10 overall and 0-5 in the conference.
Lakeville South dropped to 3-2 in the league following a 65-55 home-court loss to Prior Lake on Friday. Finley Ohnstad led the Cougars (4-8 overall) with 21 points.
Burnsville was held to seven first-half points in a 68-30 loss to Shakopee on Friday. Ashley King had 11 points and Madison Malecha eight for the Blaze (3-7, 1-4).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.