Eastview boys hold on for victory over Lakeville South
A win is a win, especially in the South Suburban Conference. But Eastview coach Paul Goetz would prefer a few more stress-free finishes.
The Lightning boys twice opened double-digit leads in the second half of an SSC basketball game against Lakeville South on Tuesday. The Cougars, however, wouldn’t go away and had a chance to win before their final shot bounced off the backboard and rim, preserving Eastview’s 70-68 victory.
The top of the conference standings remained crowded, with Shakopee (6-1) a half-game ahead of Eastview and Lakeville North, both 5-1. Despite Tuesday’s loss, Lakeville South (5-2) is only one game off the lead.
Lakeville South made a determined comeback – two of them, actually – but Goetz said the Lightning made things tough on themselves.
“I just got my blood pressure down,” Goetz quipped when asked about the finish. “We took a couple of quick, bad shots and they came down and answered with some buckets. Then we were at the free-throw line and started missing, and things snowballed.
“It was just a good lesson for us. Thank goodness we came out on top. But what should have been a 15-point game, we ended up making it a two-point game.”
Nothing can be taken for granted in the South Suburban, which has four teams (Eastview, Lakeville North, Farmington and Shakopee) ranked in the top 10 in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News, with Lakeville South in the second 10. And the unranked teams can’t be overlooked, as Eastview learned last week in a 53-47 loss to Rosemount, which has a 5-8 record.
There also was much for Goetz and his assistant coaches to like about the Lightning’s performance Tuesday. Junior forward Jonathan Mekonnen continued to be steady and productive, scoring 17 points. He’s averaging a team-high 15 points a game. Strong play by senior guard Ruhan Jordan and senior forward Henry Eliason showed the Lightning have even more depth on their bench than they’ve previously shown. Eliason had 12 points against South.
“Ruhan just does a nice job of taking care of the ball, playing hard and knocking down shots,” Goetz said. “Henry played really well. He was taking it to the basket tonight where before it was just dribbling. We’ve seen it at 3 p.m. (practice); now we’re seeing it at 7 p.m. (gametime)”
Dylan Omweno, Elias Batala and Mario Adams each scored nine points for No. 3-ranked Eastview, which is 10-3 overall and plays host to Prior Lake at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lakeville South is adjusting to the loss of junior guard Marley Baah-Yeboah, who injured a knee in a game against Lakeville North earlier this month and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Baah-Yeboah was the Cougars’ leading scorer at the time of his injury.
Junior guard DaMarcus Burks worked hard to pick up the offensive slack Tuesday, scoring a game-high 29 points. The Cougars were able to get the ball in Burks’ hands in the final seconds, but his contested three-pointer bounced away. Burks raised his scoring average to 10.9 per game. Senior guard Jackson Ressler had 14 points and junior forward Joe Hager nine for South (10-4 overall), which took a four-game winning streak to Eastview on Tuesday.
Elsewhere in South Suburban Conference boys basketball Tuesday:
• Lakeville North held Apple Valley to 15 first-half points in an 82-47 victory. North, ranked fourth in Class 4A, improved to 5-1 in the conference and 11-2 overall.
Hudson Vaith had 24 points for North, which played without senior forward and leading scorer Nolan Winter for the fourth consecutive game. Camare Young and Jayden Cunningham scored 14 points each for Apple Valley (0-7, 1-12).
• Burnsville earned its first SSC victory of the season, defeating Rosemount 53-44 in overtime. Jeremy Sherlock scored 20 points and J.T. Thornton 13 for the Blaze (1-6, 5-8). Rosemount (1-5, 5-8), which defeated third-ranked Eastview last week, had 14 points from Anish Ramlall and 12 from Carter Theisen.
• Eagan defeated Prior Lake 67-59 as guards Emmanuel Schmitter and Oscar Khazon scored 15 points each. The Wildcats improved to 3-4 in the conference and 9-6 overall.
