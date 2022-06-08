20-inning scoreless streak puts Farmington back in state tourney
Home plate was off-limits to Farmington opponents for most of the Class 4A, Section 1 baseball playoffs.
The Tigers allowed no runs in their final 20 innings of the tournament and one run in their last 26. The scoreless streak included back-to-back shutouts of Lakeville South that sent the defending Class 4A champion Tigers to the state tournament.
Farmington will play a state quarterfinal game Tuesday, June 14, at CHS Field in St. Paul. The time and opponent will be determined later this week. The Class 4A tourney continues June 15 at CHS Field, with championship games in all classes scheduled Friday, June 17, at Target Field.
Farmington (21-3) has won 19 of its last 20 games, in large part because the Tigers’ pitching and defense have given opponents little to work with. They have held opponents to two runs or fewer in 15 of the last 20 games.
On Tuesday, the Tigers scored three runs in the first inning of the Section 1 final against Lakeville South in Red Wing, and that proved to be all senior right-hander Hunter Frost needed as he shut out the Cougars on two hits and one walk. Frost struck out eight.
Ethan Coyer had a two-run single in the first inning and Dom Vogel also singled in a run. The Tigers turned two double plays behind Frost and Coyer turned a couple of difficult defensive plays into outs.
Hunter Webster and Trevor Haberman had hits for Lakeville South, which finished 13-12 for the first above-.500 varsity baseball record in school history.
Lakeville South would have needed two victories over Farmington on Tuesday to earn a spot in the state tournament. The Tigers put themselves in an advantageous position when Zach Dorhmann pitched a four-hit shutout in Farmington’s 2-0 victory over South in the winners’ bracket final June 4.
South pitcher Zak Endres held Farmington scoreless until the sixth inning of the June 4 game. Coyer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring the Tigers’ first run. The next batter, Drew Conrad, hit a run-scoring single to center field.
That loss sent Lakeville South into an elimination game against Rochester Mayo, which the Cougars won 3-2 on Webster’s two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh. Winning pitcher Patrick McManus pitched five scoreless innings in relief.
Section 3
Rosemount played Park of Cottage Grove for the Class 4A, Section 3 championship at Alimagnet Park on Wednesday afternoon. Park is the unbeaten team in the double-elimination tournament, meaning the Irish must beat the Wolfpack twice to advance to state.
Rosemount (18-7) survived two elimination-bracket games earlier this week, beating Eastview 7-6 in eight innings Monday and Lakeville North 4-2 on Tuesday.
Jack Thompson pitched the first 6 1/3 innings against Lakeville North, allowing two hits and two runs, before Easton Richter came in to get the final two outs. Carson Blume went 2-for-2 with two runs scored, and Ryan Roszak drove in two runs.
Teddy Juaire had a hit and RBI for Lakeville North, which finished 15-9.
Eastview held 4-0 and 6-3 leads against Rosemount on Monday before the Irish rallied to win. Richter tied the game 6-6 with a three-run homer in the sixth inning.
Thompson was 4-for-4 in the Eastview game, including a leadoff triple in the bottom of the eighth. With one out, Blume’s sacrifice fly drove in pinch-runner Chance Swansson with the game-winner.
