St. Patrick, Webster reach round of 16
Two Class C teams with significant local representation are still in the running as the state men’s amateur baseball tournament goes into its final weekend.
St. Patrick reached the Class C round of 16 for the third consecutive year after defeating the Urbank Bombers 5-1 in a second-round state tournament game Aug. 26 in Faribault.
The Webster Sox, who are in the state tournament for the first time, beat the Milroy Irish 10-3 and Monticello Polecats 6-5 to reach the round of 16.
Ten members of the St. Patrick roster played high school baseball at Lakeville North or Lakeville South. Webster has a half-dozen former North and South players as well as several others who now live in Lakeville.
Collin Denk, a Lakeville North graduate who now plays baseball at Minnesota State Mankato, pitched the first seven innings of St. Patrick’s victory over Urbank, allowing three hits and one run while striking out nine.
Webster held off a four-run Urbank rally in the bottom of the ninth to win its second-round game Sunday in Dundas. Lakeville North alumnus Peter Tveite, now playing at Winona State, pitched the first eight innings for Webster, allowing one run on four hits and striking out eight. He also was 3-for-5 with a run batted in as the Sox’s leadoff hitter.
Labor Day weekend will be busy for the Class C survivors, who could play as many as four games in the single-elimination tournament. Webster takes on the Watertown Red Devils in a round-of-16 game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bell Field in Faribault. St. Patrick plays the Avon Lakers at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park in Dundas.
Class C quarterfinal and semifinal games will be Sunday in Faribault and Dundas, with the championship game at noon Monday, Sept. 5, in Faribault.
Class B
Dundas’ Class B tournament run ended with an 8-4 loss to the Blaine Fusion in a second-round game that started Aug. 27 in Dundas, was interrupted by storms, and was completed the next day in Miesville.
Former Rosemount High School players Hayden Lanoue (two RBIs) and Jon Bishop (one RBI) supplied offense for the Dukes. Kyle Hrncir, a 2022 Farmington High School graduate headed to Upper Iowa University, pitched the first two innings and completed the game at shortstop.
The first two rounds of the 16-team Class B tournament are single-elimination. The four remaining teams – Blaine, Miesville, Champlin Park and Rochester – play a double-elimination tournament this weekend to determine the champion. The finals are 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Dundas. If a second championship game is needed, it would be 3 p.m. Monday in Faribault.
