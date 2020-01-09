Burnsville Athletic Club Girls Slowpitch Softball will hold indoor clinics Sunday afternoons at Savage Sports Dome.
Clinics will be 4-6 p.m. The Jan. 12 clinic will be for players in grades K-4. Clinics from Jan. 19 through March 15 will be for players in grades K-12. No clinics will be held Feb. 2. Cost is $10 per clinic, but the first clinic a child attends will be free. The cost for families with multiple children attending a clinic will be capped at $10.
Participants should bring a glove and tennis/turf shoes. For more information, email bacslowpitchsoftball@gmail.com.
