High schools opened their facilities Monday
It’s not everything they’re used to, but it’s more than they had.
On Monday, local high schools began opening their athletic facilities to athletes for summer workouts, on a limited basis. Many training sessions took place outside because slowly easing COVID-19 restrictions allow for larger group workouts to take place outdoors. Weightrooms in general remained closed. Teams that worked out indoors dealt with a new set of guidelines.
Basketball players, for example, were assigned one ball per player – for that person only. In other words, no passing and no rebounding. And no 5-on-5 scrimmaging because indoor guidelines limited groups to nine athletes and one coach.
State regulations allow groups of as many as 24 athletes and one coach. Two such “pods” could occupy one football field. That’s where a number of Farmington High School athletes were found this week as the school’s strength and conditioning coaches started their JAQS training program for incoming eighth- through 12th-graders.
“We’ve tried really hard to be conscious of safety,” said Farmington wrestling co-head coach Chad Olson, who also helps coordinate the summer training program. “We’ve told parents where they can pick up and drop off their kids. We’ve put X’s on the field to show kids where they could stand and maintain social distancing.”
About 350 athletes are signed up for Farmington’s summer program. For now, speed and flexibility will be emphasized. The Tigers’ weightroom currently is off-limits.
If Farmington athletes were to use the weightroom, only nine at a time could be in the facility. Under present rules, Olson said all weightroom equipment would have to be sanitized after each group left. The equipment would have to sit untouched for at least 20 minutes before the next group could come in. Under those rules, coaches determined the weightroom would need to be open at least 13 hours a day during the summer just to accommodate the junior and senior athletes, Olson said.
So the athletes that can be outside are outside. It’s likely to be that way for a while, said Apple Valley High School athletic director Virgil Jones, who observed the Eagles’ summer strength and speed program Wednesday morning. Jones said the school isn’t anticipating opening its weightroom until after July 4 at the earliest.
At Eastview High School on Tuesday morning, coaches put seventh- and eighth-grade prospective athletes through their fitness paces outdoors, using equipment that’s more often associated with indoor venues, such as kettlebells, steps and fitness balls.
If nothing else, it was a good day to be outside. And it was better than what the athletes have had for three months.
Timeline
The Minnesota State High School League’s summer waiver period, which allows high school coaches to work with athletes, runs through Aug. 7. Practices are not permitted July 4 weekend (July 3-5).
Sports deemed “low risk” by the Minnesota Department of Health for coronavirus transmission such as swimming, golf, tennis (singles only) and track and field can hold competitions. Most sports that involve contact have been classified as medium risk or high risk; they have not been allowed to have games and tournaments but can have practices that focus on individual strength and skill development.
According to a timeline released by state government, medium-risk sports such as baseball and softball could begin games by July 1.
For other sports, it’s a waiting game, but time is running short. The first day of official high school fall sports practice is Aug. 17, with sports such as tennis and soccer scheduled to begin competition less than two weeks later.
