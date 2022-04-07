Top seniors to be honored at two upcoming events
The tradition of honoring top high school senior female athletes returns this spring with Athena Award banquets in St. Paul and Minneapolis.
This year the annual events coincide with the 50-year anniversary of Title IX, which outlawed discrimination based on gender in education programs or activities in institutions that receive federal financial assistance. Coming under the Title IX umbrella were public school districts and more than 5,000 postsecondary institutions.
Athletes from Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview, Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Rosemount and Trinity at River Ridge high schools will be part of the St. Paul Area Athena Awards ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Vadnais Heights Commons.
KARE-11 news anchor Randy Shaver is master of ceremonies. Keynote speaker will be Nicole M. LaVoi, director of the Tucker Center for Research on Girls and Women in Sport, a senior lecturer at the University of Minnesota School of Kinesiology and a former college tennis coach.
Burnsville High School Athena Award winner Zoie Dundon will be part of the Minneapolis Athena Awards program Friday, May 6, at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center. Keynote speaker is Mary Jo Kane, who founded the Tucker Center for Research on Girls and Women in Sport and served as its director until retiring in 2019.
Minneapolis is bringing back an in-person awards ceremony for the first time since 2019; they were not held in 2020 and 2021 because the pandemic. The St. Paul chapter put on a limited in-person ceremony last year, but winners were not allowed to bring guests because of COVID-19 protocol.
More information about the St. Paul Area Athena Awards can be found at stpaulathena.com. For more about the Minneapolis program, visit minneapolisathena.com.
Isabella Jensen
Apple Valley
A 10-time varsity letter-winner across three sports, Jensen’s next destination is Hamline University, where she will study psychology and play basketball.
Jensen earned five letters in basketball and was named honorable mention All-South Suburban Conference twice. She led the Eagles in scoring in the 2021-22 season.
She lettered three times in soccer, earning honorable mention all-conference once, and has two letters in lacrosse. Jensen is a member of the National Honor Society and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She coaches preschool and elementary school soccer and basketball players.
Zoie Dundon
Burnsville
Dundon won a state Class AA track and field championship in the 800 meters in 2021, and has state experience in two other sports. She was one of the top players on a Burnsville hockey team that won the Class AA consolation championship in February. Dundon also helped lead the Blaze to another state appearance in 2020, as well as Burnsville’s first South Suburban Conference girls hockey championship.
On the track, she holds school records in the 800 and 1,600 meters. Dundon also is Burnsville’s 5-kilometer record holder in cross country. She qualified for two state cross country meets and would have advanced in 2020 had there been a state meet (it was not held that year because of COVID-19)
She serves as the Burnsville Student Council president and National Honor Society member and she will compete in track and cross country at the University of Minnesota and major in physical therapy.
Hannah Maccarone
Eagan
Maccarone is a seven-time state gymnastics medalist and finished third in the all-around at the 2022 state Class AA meet. She is a four-time All-State selection in the all-around and has earned All-America Elite honors four times, All-America four times and Academic All-America four times. Maccarone also is a two-time All-America team selection and helped Eagan place fourth in the 2021 state team competition.
She competes in pole vault in track and field, earning three Academic All-State honors.
The 4.0 student was an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction in 2021, is a member of the National Honor Society and received the Dartmouth Book Award. Maccarone has participated in numerous community projects, including serving as Eagan High School’s Interact Club President. She also found time to perform and compete with the Twin Cities River Rats water skiing club.
Elizabeth Hallum
Eastview
Hallum was a key part of Eastview’s dance team dynasty, helping the Lightning win six state championships and eight state medals. She was a four-time letter-winner in the sport, earning all-conference three times, All-State once, team MVP once and Academic All-State in 2022.
In track and field, Hallum was a state qualifier in the 400 meters and 4x200 and 4x400 relays. She was part of an Eastview relay that won a South Suburban Conference championship in the 4x200. She earned one all-conference and one All-State award in track.
Hallum, who has a 3.83 grade-point average, is a member of the National Honor Society and developmental psychology club. She volunteers with Feed My Starving Children and the Lightning Dance Team Clinic. She plans to compete in dance at the University of Minnesota or Ohio State.
Samantha Moehle
Farmington
Moehle helped Farmington reach the state Class AA girls hockey tournament three years in a row from 2018-21. She is a four-time letter-winner, a two-time all-conference player, two time all-conference honorable mention player, the team’s Rookie of the Year, and a team captain. Moehle led the Tigers in goals and points as a senior.
In lacrosse, she is a five-time letter-winner and four-time team captain. She has been all-conference, Farmington’s Rookie of the Year, and an all-section player.
Her volunteer projects include working with Feed My Starving Children and Toys for Town. She also works in Farmington’s youth mentoring program for hockey and lacrosse. Moehle will study business management and play hockey at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Grete Engels
Lakeville North
One of the state’s premier Nordic skiers, Engels competed in three state high school meets (with a high finish of 10th in 2022) and has qualified twice for the U.S. Junior Nationals. In each of the last two seasons, she was South Suburban Conference pursuit champion, Section 1 pursuit champion, and All-State. Engels earned six varsity letters in skiing, was named all-conference five times, and is a three-time team captain and team MVP.
Engels earned three letters in cross country and served as the Panthers’ captain in 2021. She has competed in two spring sports, earning two letters each in lacrosse and track. She played for a Lakeville North team that took third at the state lacrosse tournament in 2019.
A National Honor Society member with a 4.07 grade-point average, Engels also does vocal music performance at school and is involved in several community activities, including Feed My Starving Children.
Georgia Deml
Lakeville South
A standout tennis player for the Cougars, Deml will compete in that sport at Minnesota State Mankato while pursuing a pre-medicine degree. She won 94 matches at Lakeville South, third most in school history, and played in the state Class AA doubles tournament twice. Deml was a captain and MVP of the 2021 Lakeville South team that won the South Suburban Conference championship.
Other tennis highlights include going undefeated on varsity as a seventh-grader, three team MVP awards and three all-conference awards. Deml was a team captain in 2020 and 2021.
The National Honor Society member earned Academic All-State in tennis. Deml also serves on the student council and does several volunteer activities, including coaching youth tennis players.
Alexa Ratzlaff
Rosemount
Ratzlaff helped two Rosemount teams reach the state girls basketball tournament. The Irish were Class 4A runners-up in 2021 and finished fifth in 2022. It was the first time in program history the team qualified for state in consecutive years. Ratzlaff was a two-time team captain, one-time team MVP, three-time defensive MVP and also won scholar-athlete awards. She was all-conference once and all-conference honorable mention three times.
In volleyball, Ratzlaff was a team captain, Rosemount’s defensive player of the year, won the Irish Award for work ethic and leadership, was named honorable mention all-conference and won a scholar-athlete award. She also played lacrosse and tennis, earning most-improved and scholar-athlete awards in each.
An A Honor Roll student who also participates in chess club, choir and the National Honor Society, Ratzlaff will study at the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management.
Elizabeth Michalak
Trinity School at River Ridge
Michalak will attend the University of St. Thomas to study mechanical engineering after a high school career that included eight letters combined in soccer and basketball.
She earned five letters in soccer and was a two-year captain. Michalak was named all-conference three times and All-State once. She also earned the Trinity Award and was named the team’s offensive MVP. In basketball, she lettered three times and was team captain in her senior year. She was named her team’s offensive MVP and earned honorable mention all-conference once.
Michalak has received numerous academic awards, including Summa Cum Laude on the National Latin Exam three times.
