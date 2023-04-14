St. Paul chapter luncheon is April 19
High schools in the metro area will honor their outstanding female senior athletes at Athena Awards luncheons this spring.
Forty-six winners, including athletes from Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview, Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Rosemount, will be recognized at the St. Paul Area Athena Awards luncheon at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Saint Paul RiverCentre. Master of ceremonies is KARE 11 news anchor Randy Shaver. Keynote speaker is Ashley Ellis-Milan, who was St. Paul Central’s Athena winner in 2005, went on to play basketball at the University of Minnesota and currently is girls varsity basketball coach at East Ridge High School.
Burnsville’s Shawna Bruha will be among those honored at the Minneapolis Athena Awards luncheon at 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center.
For more information about the St. Paul event, visit stpaulathena.com. Information about the Minneapolis luncheon is available at minneapolisathena.com.
Capsules of Athena winners from the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:
Marie Moran, Apple Valley
A three-sport standout at Apple Valley, Moran will concentrate on Division I hockey next school year at St. Cloud State University.
She earned five varsity letters in hockey and four each in lacrosse and soccer. In hockey, she’s a two-time team MVP and two-time All-South Suburban Conference player. As a senior she volunteered to play goalie for an Eagles team that needed a goalkeeper and helped Apple Valley to its first winning season in a decade. She scored 57 points in hockey, playing primarily defense, and was second on her team in scoring.
Moran, who takes honors and Advanced Placement classes, also participates in student council and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and is a youth hockey mentor in Apple Valley.
Shawna Bruha, Burnsville
Bruha earned eight letters in her basketball and tennis careers at Burnsville and carries a 3.99 grade-point average in the classroom.
She’s also a history-maker. Last fall she played on the first Burnsville doubles team to qualify for the state tournament. During the regular season she typically played in the Blaze’s singles lineup.
A five-time letter-winner in basketball, Bruha was named her team’s MVP in the 2022-23 season. She will continue to play that sport in college at Minot State University, where she plans to major in nursing.
She is a National Honors Society member and was named Academic All-State in tennis and basketball.
Caitlyn Bumpers, Eagan
Bumpers qualified for the state Alpine skiing meet three times and also skied for two Eagan teams that advanced to state. She’s a four-time All-South Suburban Conference skier and a two-time team captain and team MVP. She earned four state academic awards in skiing, two Silver and two Gold.
She is a four-time letter-winner in track and field and two-time Academic All-State winner. Bumpers also lettered once in soccer.
A National Honors Society member, Bumpers is involved in a number of community activities, including volunteering at Greenleaf Elementary School. She will study business administration and ski for the Alpine team at the College of Idaho.
Jessica Wilhelm, Eastview
This spring will be Wilhelm’s sixth as a lacrosse letter-winner at Eastview, and she will be a captain of this year’s combined Eastview/Eagan squad. She has been named All-South Suburban Conference five times, is a four-time team MVP and two-time All-State player. Wilhelm will play Division I lacrosse at Bryant University in Rhode Island.
She is a five-time letter-winner and two-time all-conference hockey player, has been a team captain, earned an Academic All-State award and played in the state tournament. Wilhelm was named Eastview’s winner of the Hobey Baker Award, which is based on integrity, coachability, selflessness and citizenship.
She has a 3.84 grade-point average and volunteers in numerous community activities.
Jordyn Schmucker, Farmington
A four-time state meet qualifier in diving – including a Class AA runner-up finish in 2022 – Schmucker will continue in that sport at the University of Nebraska.
Schmucker won two Section 1AA diving championships, was named the section’s Diver of the Year twice, and holds the section meet record. She’s a four-time All-South Suburban Conference diver and two-time All-State performer. She also has been named an All-American by the national swimming coaches association. Schmucker has been a Farmington team captain and MVP, and lettered six times.
She is a two-time National Honors Society member, has earned the Academic All-American Gold Standard award, and has a 4.0-plus grade-point average. She has done a number of community service projects, including Feed My Starving Children and Farmington Community Education.
Ava Blascziek, Lakeville North
Blascziek played setter for Lakeville North teams that made back-to-back state tournament trips, including a Class 4A runner-up finish in 2022. She finished her career with 1,470 assists and was a finalist for the 2022 Ms. Baden Player of the Year award.
She earned three letters in volleyball, was named All-South Suburban Conference twice and has been a team captain. Blascziek, who has a 4.15 grade-point average, is an Academic All-State recipient and was nominated by her school for the Minnesota State High School League Triple A Award.
Blascziek will continue her volleyball career at Temple University, where she also will study marketing and graphic art.
Emily Moes, Lakeville South
Moes earned a combined nine letters in lacrosse and volleyball, with one of the highlights being playing for her school’s first-ever state lacrosse championship team in 2022. That would not have been possible without Moes’ overtime goal against Rosemount in the semifinals, capping the Cougars’ rally from a six-goal deficit.
Moes lettered five times in lacrosse and is a two-time All-South Suburban Conference player. She earned one All-State award and one USA Lacrosse All-American award. Moes also played for Lakeville South’s state runner-up team in 2021 and was a two-time captain.
In volleyball, she lettered four times, was all-conference once and served as a team captain. A National Honor Society member and ExCEL Award winner, Moes will study bioengineering at the University of California-Berkeley and play lacrosse.
Jordan Hecht, Rosemount
A member of Rosemount state championship teams in two sports, Hecht has planned an ambitious route for her future – study engineering at the United States Military Academy, and compete in soccer and track and field.
She was the starting goalkeeper for Rosemount’s 2022 state Class 3A soccer championship team. Hecht is a two-time All-State and three-time All-South Suburban Conference player, and twice was named to the all-tournament team at state. She allowed only five goals in 20 games last season and shut out Edina 1-0 in the Class 3A championship game.
This spring Hecht will try to help lead Rosemount to a third consecutive Class 3A track and field championship in addition to going for a third straight state title in the discus. She’s also a two-time state medalist in the shot put. Hecht has been a member of state True Team championship teams and is a two-time All-State and All-South Suburban Conference athlete.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.