Winners for 2020 have been announced
There won’t be a gathering to celebrate the St. Paul Area Athena Award winners, but they still will be honored.
The annual banquet scheduled for April 22 won’t be held because of the COVID-19 virus outbreak. But the award winners have been selected. Posters have been created highlighting their achievements, and they will be displayed at the winners’ schools. They’re also at the organization’s website, stpaulathena.com. The website also has the speech that was to be given by keynote speaker Margaret Chutich, associate justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, as well as a message from emcee Randy Shaver of KARE-TV.
As of Wednesday, the Minneapolis Athena Award luncheon remains scheduled for May 8 at the Doubletree by Hilton hotel in Bloomington.
The Athena is awarded to the top senior female athlete at each Twin Cities area high school. Following are profiles of Athena Award winners from the Dakota County Tribune and Sun Thisweek Newspapers area.
Sydney Johnson
Apple Valley
One of Johnson’s career highlights is serving as captain of an Eagles girls hockey team that last winter won the school’s first conference championship since 2003. She was a five-time letter-winner in hockey and two-time All-South Suburban Conference player. Johnson was the Eagles’ MVP in 2018-19.
Johnson is a four-time letter-winner in softball, was a team captain in 2019 and was chosen as a captain for 2020. She’s a two-time all-conference player and twice was named her team’s offensive player of the year.
She will attend Wisconsin-Eau Claire to play hockey and is considering majoring in physics.
Avery Sawchuk
Burnsville
Sawchuk was a captain in all three of her sports (tennis, hockey and golf) as a senior. She earned six varsity letters in hockey, and the defender helped Burnsville reach the state tournament for the first time since 2014.
In spring 2019, Sawchuk was the first Burnsville player in 10 years to qualify for the state golf tournament. She also helped spark a Burnsville tennis revival that pushed the Blaze into contention for the South Suburban Conference championship. She was all-conference twice each in hockey and golf.
She will attend Augsburg University and play hockey and golf.
Lara Mitchell
Eagan
Mitchell is on her way to Boston University after a stellar swimming career at Eagan. She has won numerous medals at the state meet, including for second place in the 100-yard backstroke in 2017 and fourth in the 100 backstroke in 2019. She is a five-time All-State and All-South Suburban Conference swimmer and was the Wildcats’ team MVP in 2017 and 2019. Mitchell holds her school’s 100 backstroke record and is a member of Eagan teams that set school records in all three relays.
She also has an extensive equestrian background, earning five varsity letters. She qualified for the Arabian Horse Association Youth Nationals and Canadian Nationals each of the last five years.
Mitchell, who has a 3.577 grade-point average with several Advanced Placement courses, will major in environmental studies at Boston University.
Claudia Dougan
Eastview
Dougan finished her high school swimming career by finishing second in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle races at the 2019 state Class AA meet. She starts her college career at the University of Kansas in the fall. She was third at state in the 100 and 200 freestyle in 2018.
She has six varsity letters, qualified for the state meet four times, is a four-time All-South Suburban Conference swimmer and was a four-time team MVP. She holds four Eastview school records and was Section 3AA Swimmer of the Year for the fall 2019 season.
Dougan, who also competes for the Riptide Swim Club in Apple Valley, also is a four-year academic letter-winner at Eastview High School.
Molly Mogensen
Farmington
Early in her senior season Mogensen became the career scoring leader for girls and boys basketball at Farmington High School. She also helped the Tigers get to the state girls basketball tournament for the first time in school history, although a broken bone in her foot prevented her from playing at the state tourney.
Mogensen has six varsity letters in basketball, was named All-South Suburban Conference three times, and is a two-time team MVP and captain. She also has earned three letters in softball, has been named a team captain and played in two state tournaments, including 2017 when Farmington won the Class 4A championship.
A National Honor Society member and three-time academic letter winner, Mogensen will play basketball at Creighton University.
Regan Smith
Lakeville North
Every Athena Award winner is an accomplished athlete. Few if any have broken world records before winning the Athena. At age 17, Smith set records in the 100- and 200-meter backstroke at the 2019 world swimming championships in South Korea. The 100 backstroke record came on the first leg of the 4x100 medley relay at worlds, where Smith helped the U.S. team take the gold medal.
Smith also is 2019 U.S. national champion in the 200 butterfly. She had a top-eight finish in the 200 backstroke at the world championships in 2017, at age 15.
She was a likely qualifier for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo before the Games were pushed back to 2021. Smith, the top-ranked college women’s swimming recruit in the class of 2024, has committed to Stanford University. She has a 4.18 grade-point average.
Brianne Brewster
Lakeville South
A frequent state qualifier in cross country, Nordic skiing and track and field, Brewster will attend the Carlson School of Business at the University of Minnesota, as well as competing in cross country and track.
She qualified for the state cross country meet six times and earned All-State recognition (for finishing 25th or better in the Class AA race) five times. Brewster is a six-time all-conference runner and was team captain for two years.
Brewster lettered six years in Nordic skiing and was all-conference for five. She earned All-State award. She is a three-time all-conference runner in track.
She took classes at Normandale Community College and was named to that school’s dean’s list in 2019 and 2019.
Taylor Janssen
Rosemount
Janssen is a two-time team MVP in basketball and played on two Irish teams that were section runners-up. She has been named all-conference twice and was a Rosemount team captain in 2019-20. She finished with more than 1,000 career points.
She has lettered four times in lacrosse and in 2019 ranked in the top 10 in the state in assists. Janssen led the Irish to second place in the 2019 Section 3 tournament and was first-team all-section.
A National Honor Society member and three-time academic letter-winner, Janssen will play basketball at Montana State University.
Catherine Kieffer
Trinity
Kieffer earned seven varsity letters in three sports. Four of the letters were in soccer, where she was a team captain and two-time all-conference player.
She earned one letter in basketball and two in badminton. Kieffer was a two-year captain in badminton and competed in the state tournament the last two years.
Kieffer will study computer science at the University of St. Thomas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.