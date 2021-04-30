Girls lacrosse team wins three of its first four
Among the numerous details to be worked out when Apple Valley and Burnsville formed the metro area’s newest girls lacrosse co-op, there was this: What do they call themselves?
Say hello to the Valley Blaze.
The co-op came together the way most sports co-ops form – out of necessity. The pandemic has been especially tough on high school lacrosse programs, many of which have seen their participation numbers drop significantly. Not even Apple Valley, which won the state girls championship just three years ago, could escape the fallout.
Lacrosse was among the 2020 spring sports that saw their seasons wiped out because of COVID-19, and as the 2021 season approached it became clear Apple Valley and Burnsville would struggle to find enough players to operate their own girls programs.
In the combined program, “we have 35 girls out for the sport, varsity and JV,” head coach Kacie Waagbo said. “We’ll have people who will move back and forth between the teams. They can play three halves in a day and most of the schools we’re playing will have JV teams, so all our girls should have plenty of opportunities to play.”
The Valley Blaze have won three of their first four games overall and are 2-0 in the South Suburban Conference after defeating Shakopee 19-9 last Friday.
“We’re absolutely happy with our start,” Waagbo said. “Watching us play, sometimes it’s hard to tell we have girls who have never been teammates before. We would like to have more time to practice. We’re going into a stretch where we’ll play three games without a practice in between.”
That stretch ended with back-to-back games with Bloomington Kennedy and Rosemount on Monday and Tuesday. The Valley Blaze play at 2019 state champion Prior Lake at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, then won’t play again until May 7 against Lakeville South at Burnsville High School.
Most of the Valley Blaze’s home games will be played at Burnsville High School’s Pates Stadium. The one exception will be the May 11 game against Eastview at Apple Valley High School, which will be senior night for the Apple Valley players on the roster. The Burnsville players on the Valley Blaze will have their senior night in the May 7 game.
The program might be short on numbers overall, but the Valley Blaze return several players with varsity experience. That group is led by a future Division I college player – Taiva Reinertson, who has signed with Liberty University. Reinertson, who played for Apple Valley’s 2018 state championship team, scored 21 goals in the team’s first three games.
Reinertson and Grace Lankas, both AVHS students, are two of the team’s four captains. Burnsville students Ruby Pozorski and Maria Widen also are captains.
Several of the players on the lacrosse team play hockey for their schools and therefore compete against each other at least twice each winter. Just last month, Apple Valley eliminated Burnsville from the Section 3AA girls hockey players. There is no lingering resentment, Waagbo said.
“One of the things that impressed me was how quickly the girls from the two schools bonded and became a team,” Waagbo said.
Reinertson, Lankas and Pozorski anchor a deep midfield. Widen is an attacker. Senior Faith Kim, who will play Division III college lacrosse, is one of the top returning defenders. Seniors Kailee Hoff and Faith Kim also are returning defenders.
Several other seniors are on the roster, including defender Naya Bhagwandin, attackers Sydney McGregor and Grace Priester, and attacker/defender Sophia Sibell. Sophomore Olivia Tilbury is the team’s goalie.
South Suburban Conference teams have won the last two state championships, and the Valley Blaze coaches are familiar with what’s required to compete in the league. Waagbo and junior varsity coach Brooke Genzler are former Lakeville North players; Waagbo played for the North team that lost to Blake 14-12 in the 2013 state final. Varsity assistant coach Katie Moynihan played at Apple Valley and this spring is completing her final year of college lacrosse at Concordia-St. Paul.
It’s not known if the Apple Valley-Burnsville girls lacrosse co-op will be permanent, although Waagbo said it is likely to continue in 2022. She had been hired to coach Apple Valley before the 2020 season that eventually was canceled, but Waagbo said she wasn’t bothered by the challenge of putting together a co-op team.
She was part of a co-op in Lakeville in her first year of high school lacrosse before the program split and Waagbo finished up at North. Beyond that, “I felt I was uniquely qualified to coach a co-op team,” she said. “I hadn’t worked with any of the players before, so I could come in with an open mind.”
Mike Shaughnessy can be reached at mike.shaughnessy@apgecm.com.
