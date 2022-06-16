Smith, Khalif pace Apple Valley
Ramy Ayoub had to wait a year for his feel-good moment at the state track and field meet, but it finally arrived last weekend.
And, as Ayoub confirmed, it felt good.
The Farmington senior set an all-time state meet record of 47.34 seconds in the 400 meters at the Class 3A finals June 11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. He finished fourth in the 800 and wound up scoring 18 of the Tigers’ 20 team points.
Last year Ayoub was slowed by leg cramps in the 400 finals at state although he still finished second. He couldn’t get them worked out in time for the 800 final and had to scratch from that race after coming in as the top seed.
He wanted a different outcome for his final state meet. “I’ve been training all winter for this,” he said. “It meant a lot coming out of last year when I wasn’t able to take it home. I cramped up the last 100, and coming back this year and just taking it felt really good.”
Ayoub’s finish took out the previous state record of 47.56 set in 2013. He had to outrun a couple of South Suburban Conference rivals to get the gold medal. Apple Valley sophomore Dwyne Smith Jr. was second and Lakeville North senior Jack Kocher placed fifth.
Ayoub said his training goal for the off-season was “I wanted to be able to run both of those races (400 and 800) at my best. I wasn’t able to get No. 1 in the 800 but I finished pretty well, I thought.”
He ran the 800 final in 1 minute, 55.59 seconds, about half a second behind first-place Jared Gregoire of Buffalo (1:55.01).
Ayoub has signed with the University of Minnesota to compete in track and field. “I was recruited for sprints, so I’m most likely going to be sticking with the 4 instead of the 8,” he said, “but hopefully I’ll get to run both.”
Also scoring points for the Tiger boys at state was the 4x200 relay of Jonathan Shrum, Rodrick Finley, Jakob Coccarelli and Ayoub, which finished eighth in 1:28.93.
Farmington scored five points in the Class 3A girls meet, with those points coming from Marianah Scott in the 200 (ninth, 25.66), Lauren Lansing in the 800 (ninth, 2:20.99), the 4x400 relay of Ava Sullivan, Lansing, Vanessa Oguamanam and Scott (eighth, 4:01.29), and the 4x800 relay of Sullivan, Mariah Fenske, Emily Reid and Lansing (ninth, 9:37.57).
Apple Valley
Senior Abdikafi Khalif and sophomore Dwyne Smith Jr. led the Eagles to a top-20 finish in the Class 3A boys finals.
Khalif was in a close race for the 800-meter championship, finishing in 1:55.18, about half a stride behind Class 3A champion Jared Gregoire of Buffalo. The difference between first and fourth place was less than six-tenths of a second.
Smith medaled in two sprints, running the 400 in 48.33 to finish second to Farmington senior Ramy Ayoub, whose time of 47.34 broke the all-time state meet record. Smith took seventh in the 200 in 22.04.
They scored Apple Valley’s 23 team points, good for a tie for sixth place.
Eastview
Lightning senior Elizabeth Hallum closed her high school career with two Class 3A state meet medals.
Hallum ran the 400-meter dash in 57.00 seconds, placing sixth in an event where a 21-year-old all-time state meet record fell. That record now belongs to Maple Grove junior Jordyn Borsch, who finished in 54.27.
In the 200, Hallum came in eighth in 25.57. Edina’s Maddie Dahlien won a second consecutive state championship in the event with a time of 23.80 that is faster than the state meet record. It won’t be regarded as the record because it’s considered wind-aided.
