Wildcats’ Maccarone finishes 13th in Class AA finals
South Suburban Conference gymnasts Hannah Maccarone and Avery Doman finished in the top 20 in the all-around at the state Class AA gymnastics meet Saturday.
Maccarone, an Eagan sophomore competing at state for the second consecutive year, finished 13th with an all-around score of 37.125. Doman, an eighth-grader from Rosemount, was 19th with 36.825.
Maccarone advanced to state through the Section 3AA meet. Doman qualified through Section 1AA. Three other South Suburban gymnasts reached state in the all-around – Anna Altermatt, Rachel Steiner and Ashley Goodlund, all of conference champion Lakeville North. Altermatt earned a medal in the all-around for fifth place to go with a first-place medal in the uneven parallel bars.
Maccarone scored 9.475 in two events, floor exercise and vault. That was good for 16th place on floor and 17th on vault.
Doman scored 9.375 on floor exercise, her highest score in any of the four events. She placed 26th. Her best placing in the state meet was 22nd on bars, where she scored 9.2.
Several other local athletes, while not qualifying for the state all-around, did earn trips to state to compete in one or more individual events.
Rosemount senior Lauren Foyt advanced in two events, placing 33rd (8.950) on bars and 43rd (9.0) on floor exercise. Rosemount seventh-grader Faith Green was 31st on floor with 9.350.
Representing Farmington at state were Kinsley Taylor on floor exercise and Libby Bolton on vault. Taylor, a ninth-grader, scored 9.4 on floor to place 22nd. Bolton’s best vault earned the junior 9.375 and 24th place.
Eagan senior Teagan Ramboldt competed at state on floor exercise, an event where she finished second in Class AA the last two years. A fall on one of her tumbling passes Saturday dropped her out of medal contention and she finished 46th. Ramboldt placed 24th on balance beam, scoring 9.05
Eagan junior Isabel Furness finished 48th on balance beam.
Apple Valley/Eagan junior Abbie Swanson competed in two events, finishing 35th on bars with 8.85 and 38th on balance beam with 8.65.
Mahtomedi senior Bella Frattalone won the Class AA all-around championship with 38.575. It’s the second consecutive state all-around title for Frattalone, who won in Class A in 2019.
