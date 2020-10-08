If prep football is run-oriented, Eagles are ready

Apple Valley returns some size and experience
With the season consisting of mostly outdoor games in October and November, high school football in Minnesota figures to be as run-oriented as it’s been in years.
That gives physical teams an advantage, and Apple Valley believes it will be in good shape when push comes to shove.
“We’re going to be pretty big up front, so I think our emphasis will be on controlling the ball,” said head coach Chad Clendening, whose team plays its 2020 opener at home against Hopkins at 7 p.m. Friday. “We’ve been pretty balanced with our run-pass the last few years. But with the cold weather, when we look at our philosophy and the personnel we have, I don’t know if it’s going to bode really well for throwing a lot. The personnel we have lends itself to that (physical) style of play.
“The teams that advance further under a ‘normal’ situation are the ones that can play great defense and run the ball. That’s going to be our objective as well.”
Two of the Eagles’ top returning players should have no problem with that approach. Noah Friedt, a 235-pound senior linebacker, has been in his share of physical battles for rebounds as a forward on the basketball team. Senior defensive tackle Tashaud Nelson is a heavyweight wrestler.
“I think we’re going to be really physical this year,” Friedt said. “I also feel like we’re going to be really well prepared. We’ll run the ball well. We have a lot of physical guys on the O-line who are returning and know what they’re doing.”
Apple Valley was 5-5 last season while playing one of the toughest schedules in Class 5A. Three of the Eagles’ losses were to Prep Bowl finalists Chaska and St. Thomas Academy. Apple Valley also played Hopkins, a Class 6A team, in its opening week.
All three of those opponents are back on Apple Valley’s schedule this year. Once again, the Eagles play St. Thomas Academy and Chaska in consecutive weeks, hosting STA on Oct. 30 and going to Chaska on Nov. 6.
“Those are two top-end programs, and our older guys know what they’re in for,” Clendening said.
Apple Valley will have a new quarterback, and most of last year’s running backs and receivers have graduated. But the Eagles have a core group that has played at least one season of varsity football, if not more.
“We have about half a dozen to 10 kids who have played a lot of football,” Clendening said. “When they were sophomores it was kind of out of necessity, but I’m happy they get the chance to play as seniors because they get to show the progression they’ve made.”
Conner Elliot, a senior running back and linebacker, is primed to have a good season, Clendening said. Cornerback Elijah Beckfeld and tackle James Bullers are returnees on defense.
The key for the Eagles might be how quickly their younger players develop. But Clendening said the team shouldn’t have to rush any young players onto the field. “We feel like if there are younger kids playing for us, it’s because they’re ready,” the coach said.
Limiting mistakes is a big point of emphasis in football, and in a season with reduced preparation time, that becomes even more important. “I’m hoping we can execute,” Friedt said. “I think the teams that are going to end up winning a lot are the ones that can execute the best, not necessarily the most talented teams.”
Nelson concurred. “We just need a little more mental preparation and we’ll be good,” he said. “Coach Clendening says focus is the best effort. We just have to stay focused, and I think we can do that. Focus, and do your job. If everyone does their job on the field, all 11 of us, we’ll win.”
One casualty of the shortened fall camp is the traditional live scrimmages the Saturday before the season opener. “We always use that scrimmage to evaluate kids. It’s usually the ones we have questions about more than the kids we’re certain about,” Clendening said. “We don’t have that opportunity, so we’ll have to put them in some competitive situations in practice without overdoing the physicality, because we need everybody healthy.”
The Eagles will deal with the lack of scrimmage opportunities for the chance to get back on the field and play. Clendening said the players did a remarkable job of staying on task in the spring and summer, even as uncertainty swirled around football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The kids have had to show a lot of resiliency,” he said. “They’re growing up in a situation nobody ever has before. I know it’s been hard for some of them, and I’m hoping this is a great outlet and a place for them to feel something normal.”
